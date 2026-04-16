Apple's AirDrop has helped iPhone users conveniently share images, documents, and videos with their Mac devices for years. Recently, reports emerged of Google testing a tap-to-share feature for its upcoming Android 17 update, bringing similar functionality to Android smartphones. Now, Nothing has launched its new Warp app, which also aims to solve a similar problem. The new platform from the Carl Pei-led tech firm allows users to directly share different types of files from their Android phone to a Mac device. Nothing's Warp uses a combination of an app and a browser extension to make this possible on the two devices running different OS.

Nothing Warp Introduced With AirDrop-Like Features

In a community post, the London-based smartphone maker announced that it has launched the Nothing Warp app and browser extension, which enables file-sharing between Android smartphones and computers running macOS, Windows, and Linux. By combining the Nothing Warp on the phone with the browser extension, which is only supported on Chromium-based browsers, users can conveniently share images, videos, clipboard text, links, and other files across multiple platforms.

The Carl Pei-led tech firm also highlighted that Nothing Warp transfers files between multiple devices using the user's private Google Drive. The company claims that during file sharing, documents, images, and links are never saved on Nothing Warp as a privacy and security measure. The functionality works in either direction, which means that it can be used for sending files from Android phones to computers, and to Android phones from desktops.

The Nothing Warp app and extension are available on the Google Play Store and Chrome Web Store, respectively. When a user downloads the Nothing Warp app, which is claimed to be a “lightweight” platform that utilises fewer device resources, the Warp feature starts appearing in the handset's share menu.

Meanwhile, it also requires users to install the Warp extension in Google Chrome or another Chromium-based browser. Once installed, users must log in to both platforms using their Google account, which will facilitate file transfer via their Google Drive.

To send a file from an Android phone to a Mac, the user will have to select the file they wish to share, tap the Share button, then select the "Nothing Warp" icon. The file will appear on the user's desktop browser. Similarly, they can send the file from a Mac or Windows PC to an Android phone by uploading it via the extension. Alternatively, they can right-click any highlighted content and tap Send with Nothing Warp, or paste the content directly into the extension window.