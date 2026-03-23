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Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets AirDrop Support via Quick Share in South Korea Ahead of Global Expansion

Samsung says support for more Galaxy devices will be introduced at a later stage, although no specific timeline has been provided.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 12:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Gets AirDrop Support via Quick Share in South Korea Ahead of Global Expansion

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in select global markets in February

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Highlights
  • Samsung begins phased rollout of new sharing feature globally
  • Galaxy S26 series gains improved file sharing capabilities
  • New sharing feature may support iPhone, iPad and Mac devices
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Samsung has begun rolling out an AirDrop-style file sharing feature for its Galaxy devices, starting with the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea. Integrated into Quick Share, the update is claimed to improve how files are shared across devices and different ecosystems. The rollout will expand to other regions in phases, with availability varying by market. For now, the feature is limited to the S26 lineup, with support for additional Galaxy devices expected to be introduced at a later stage.

Samsung's Latest Flagship Models Let You Send and Receive Files via AirDrop

Samsung revealed in a press release that it has begun rolling out support for Apple's AirDrop-style file sharing on its Galaxy devices, starting with the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea today, March 23. The feature is being integrated into Samsung's Quick Share system, claiming to enable easier file transfers between compatible devices.

According to the company, the rollout will expand to additional regions in phases, including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Availability and timing may vary by market.

For now, the feature is limited to the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The phones were launched in select global markets, including India, in February. The base model starts at Rs. 87,999, while the Plus variant begins at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variants. The same configuration for the Ultra model costs Rs. 1,39,999 in the country.

The South Korean tech giant said support for more Galaxy devices will be introduced at a later stage, although no specific timeline has been provided. The move is expected to improve cross-platform file sharing, particularly between Galaxy smartphones and other ecosystems.

Earlier reports suggest the feature may allow sharing with iPhones, iPads and Macs. It is expected that Apple devices will need AirDrop set to visible, and Galaxy phones may momentarily drop their Wi-Fi connection while a transfer is in progress.

Google previously enabled peer-to-peer file sharing between select Pixel and Apple devices, and plans to expand it to more Android phones.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Airdrop support, Apple, Android, Samsung Quick Share, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo K14 Turbo, Oppo K14 Turbo Pro Key Specifications and Design Spotted on Certification Database

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