Samsung Calendar and Other One UI 7 APKs and In-App Screenshots Surface Online

Calendar home screen widgets now support more customisations, tipster suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 was officially announced at the Samsung Developer Conference on October 4

Highlights
  • Samsung Calendar, Voice Recorder APKs surface online
  • The apps are said to undergo changes as part of the One UI 7 update
  • One UI 7 will be publicly rolled out with the next Galaxy S series
Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 update is speculated to be available next month in beta in select countries. Ahead of its anticipated rollout, several first-party application packages (APKs), which are expected to be part of Samsung's suite, have surfaced online, according to claims by a tipster on social media. The list of apps includes the native Samsung Calendar and Voice Recorder which appear to have a refreshed look but only minor changes in terms of the overall functionality.

Samsung One UI 7 APKs Leak

In subsequent posts on X (formerly Twitter), user Gerwin van Giessen shared in-app screenshots of the Samsung Calendar and Voice Recorder apps, providing a glimpse of all the changes that are expected to arrive as part of the One UI 7 update next year. The tipster suggests that the new Samsung Calendar app will allow users to set backgrounds for reminders and alarms.

Further, the visual appearance of the Calendar home screen widgets has also been tweaked with more customisation options including custom backgrounds and shapes.

Another app that is said to undergo changes with the One UI 7 update is Voice Recorder which now has a “new/cleaner” look.

Other changed apps include the native Calculator and the Reminder apps. In addition to the in-app screenshots, APKs of the apps have also been leaked and are available for download through APK Mirror.

One UI 7 Release Date

A recent report indicated that One UI 7 could be available in beta for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in mid-December. It is said to be released as part of the phase 1 rollout plan of the OS by the South Korean technology conglomerate. It will initially be available in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

Meanwhile, the official stable version of One UI 7 is scheduled to be rolled out next year, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, whose launch may take place in early 2025.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
