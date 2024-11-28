Realme Narzo 70 Curve is expected to go official soon with a curved screen. Although there's no official confirmation from Realme yet, the RAM and storage details and the colour options of the upcoming Narzo 70 series phone have leaked online. The Realme Narzo 70 Curve is tipped to arrive in four RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. The new leak comes after a recent rumour shed light on the possible launch timeline and price range of the phone. Realme's Narzo 70 series already has four variant and all these models run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Realme Narzo 70 Curve Could Pack Up to 512GB Storage

91Mobiles, citing industry sources, shared the possible RAM, storage, and colour options of the Realme Narzo 70 Curve. It will be reportedly available in four RAM and storage trims in India — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

The Realme Narzo 70 Curve could be unveiled in deep violet and deep space titanium colour options. It will reportedly bear model number RMX3990.

Realme is yet to confirm the existence of the new Narzo series phone, but it is speculated to go official in the country by the end of next month. It will be reportedly priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The purported handset is expected to have a similar design and specifications as its other Realme Narzo 70 series siblings — Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70 Pro, Narzo 70x, and Narzo 70 Turbo 5G.

The Realme Narzo 70 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC under the hood, while the Narzo 70x runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, while the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G arrived with a Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC. All four models feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and house 5,000mAh batteries.

