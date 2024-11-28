Samsung unveiled One UI 7 — its new Android 15-based operating system (OS) — at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 last month. Its rollout was speculated to commence this month in beta for the Galaxy S24 series but that is yet to happen. Now, a tipster suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate will release the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta next month in the US, South Korea, and other regions as part of its phased rollout plan.

This information comes from an post on X (formerly Twitter) by Tarun Vats (@@tarunvats33). Citing sources, the tipster suggests that Samsung will commence the phase 1 of its rollout plan of One UI 7 beta in mid-December. It will initially be available in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

Heard from sources: One UI 7 beta should start rolling out by mid-December in Phase 1 countries: the US, Korea, and Germany.



Repost #OneUI7 #Samsung #GalaxyS24 pic.twitter.com/BSOgJBcH8h — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) November 27, 2024

However, users in India may not have to wait long to get the update either. The first test builds of One UI 7 beta were said to have been spotted on Samsung's test servers for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the model number SM-S928B which is the Indian variant of the company's flagship non-foldable smartphone.

This development corroborates previous leaks which also hinted at the update's release date being in the same period for the all models in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series is speculated to get One UI 7 beta with a waiting period of at “least 2-3 weeks”. However, Galaxy S22 users may not get the update this year, while the Galaxy S21 series won't be a part of the program, the leak suggested.

At SDC 2024, Samsung announced that One UI 7 would be available in beta on Galaxy devices later this year. The official version of the update is confirmed to be released next year, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is rumoured to make its debut in early 2025.