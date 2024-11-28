Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung's Android 15 Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries

Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries

The beta update could initially be available in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 13:24 IST
Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the devices expected to get the update

Highlights
  • Tipster suggests One UI 7 beta programme will begin in December
  • Galaxy S21 series is said to be excluded from the programme
  • The update will be publicly rolled out with next Galaxy S series in 2025
Advertisement

Samsung unveiled One UI 7 — its new Android 15-based operating system (OS) — at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 last month. Its rollout was speculated to commence this month in beta for the Galaxy S24 series but that is yet to happen. Now, a tipster suggests that the South Korean technology conglomerate will release the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta next month in the US, South Korea, and other regions as part of its phased rollout plan.

Samsung One UI 7 Release Date

This information comes from an post on X (formerly Twitter) by Tarun Vats (@@tarunvats33). Citing sources, the tipster suggests that Samsung will commence the phase 1 of its rollout plan of One UI 7 beta in mid-December. It will initially be available in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

However, users in India may not have to wait long to get the update either. The first test builds of One UI 7 beta were said to have been spotted on Samsung's test servers for the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the model number SM-S928B which is the Indian variant of the company's flagship non-foldable smartphone.

This development corroborates previous leaks which also hinted at the update's release date being in the same period for the all models in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 series is speculated to get One UI 7 beta with a waiting period of at “least 2-3 weeks”. However, Galaxy S22 users may not get the update this year, while the Galaxy S21 series won't be a part of the program, the leak suggested.

At SDC 2024, Samsung announced that One UI 7 would be available in beta on Galaxy devices later this year. The official version of the update is confirmed to be released next year, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which is rumoured to make its debut in early 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI 7 Features, One UI 7 Release Date, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology

Related Stories

Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  2. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  3. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  4. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  5. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  6. Redmi Watch 5 Goes Official With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display
  7. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for December Include It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem
  2. OnePlus Ace 5's Design Leak Suggests Familiar Circular Camera Module, Flat Display
  3. Samsung's Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update Said to Roll Out Next Month in Select Countries
  4. Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology
  5. Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  6. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
  8. Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jupiter’s Earth-Sized Storms Might Be Caused by Magnetic Tornadoes, Study Claims
  10. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »