Realme V60 Pro has been launched in China as the company's latest model in its V series lineup. The new Realme phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and has dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme V60 Pro comes in three distinct colourways and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,600mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Realme V60 Pro Price

The Realme V60 Pro, with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Lucky Red, Rock Black, and Obsidian Gold colour options.

Realme V60 Pro Specifications

The Realme V60 Pro runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The memory can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card, while the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature.

Realme V60 Pro boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary sensor and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset features an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone has Hi-res certification as well.

Realme has packed a 5,600mAh battery in the Realme V60 Pro with 45W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating and military-grade drop resistance. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It measures 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99mm and weighs 196 grams.