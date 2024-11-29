Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme V60 Pro houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 13:10 IST
Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme V60 Pro boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme V60 Pro packs 12GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • It has a 8-megapixel front camera
  • Realme V60 Pro runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5
Advertisement

Realme V60 Pro has been launched in China as the company's latest model in its V series lineup. The new Realme phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and has dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Realme V60 Pro comes in three distinct colourways and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,600mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Realme V60 Pro Price

The Realme V60 Pro, with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Lucky Red, Rock Black, and Obsidian Gold colour options.

Realme V60 Pro Specifications

The Realme V60 Pro runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top and features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 625 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The memory can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card, while the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature.

Realme V60 Pro boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a secondary sensor and an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset features an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone has Hi-res certification as well. 

Realme has packed a 5,600mAh battery in the Realme V60 Pro with 45W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating and military-grade drop resistance. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It measures 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99mm and weighs 196 grams.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme V60 Pro, Realme V60 Pro Price, Realme V60 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco C75 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Could Arrive as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
Canada's Antitrust Watchdog Sues Google Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Conduct in Advertising
Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. Poco C75 5G Could Launch in India Soon as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
  3. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  4. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  5. Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes Official
  6. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  7. Reliance Digital Sale Begins With Offers on iPhone 16 and More Products
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Pro BIS, TRDA Listing Suggests Imminent India, Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colour Options Hinted via Alleged Images of Their Replacement Parts
  2. Alibaba Releases QwQ-32B Reasoning-Focused AI Model in Preview to Take on OpenAI’s GPT-o1
  3. Samsung Calendar and Other One UI 7 APKs and In-App Screenshots Surface Online
  4. Realme V60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Poco C75 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Could Arrive as Rebranded Redmi A4 5G
  6. Competition Commission of India to Investigate Google's Strict Real-Money Gaming App Policy
  7. Apple Could Bring Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature to Apple Watch Using Newly Patented Technology
  8. Tencent Announces Light of Motiram, an Open-World Title That Looks Eerily Similar to Sony's Horizon Series
  9. Canada's Antitrust Watchdog Sues Google Over Alleged Anti-Competitive Conduct in Advertising
  10. Australia Passes Social Media Ban for Children Under 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »