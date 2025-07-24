Technology News
Realme 15 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC; Realme 15 5G Tags Along

Realme 15 5G and 15 Pro 5G feature 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 20:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 5G series phones are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance ratings

Highlights
  • Realme 15 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset
  • The Pro variant carries 50-megapixel main and ultrawide rear cameras
  • Both models have 50-megapixel selfie shooters
Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India on Thursday alongside the base Realme 15 5G. The phones pack 7,000mAh batteries each and support 80W fast charging. The base model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, while the Pro variant is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. They are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie shooters, 50-megapixel main rear cameras, and AI-backed imaging tools. The front and rear cameras on the Realme 15 Pro handset are said to support 4K video recording at 60fps. 

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Price in India

Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

The Realme 15 5G is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are marked at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Both Realme 15 5G series smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via the Realme India website, Flipkart and select offline retail stores starting July 30.

Customers can enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 bank offer on the purchase of the Realme 15 Pro 5G with select banks, while Realme 15 5G buyers can avail of up to Rs. 2,000 discount. They can also get additional exchange offers. The handsets are sold in Flowing Silver and Velvet Green colourways. The vanilla variant is also available in a Silk Pink option, while the Pro model comes in a Silk Purple shade.

Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 15 5G and 15 Pro 5G sport 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Realme 15 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, while the Realme 15 Pro 5G gets a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The phones support up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. They ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. On the other hand, the Realme 15 5G gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Both handsets have 50-megapixel front cameras.

Realme 15 5G and 15 Pro 5G are equipped with AI-backed editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The former supports voice-enabled photo editing, while the latter is said to automatically adjust settings like shutter speed, contrast, and saturation in real time based on the surroundings. They also support features like AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Landscape, AI Glare Remover, AI Motion Control and AI Snap Mode. The phones also support GT Boost 3.0 technology and Gaming Coach 2.0 for an improved gaming experience. 

Both Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G pack 7,000mAh batteries. They support 80W wired fast charging. The handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. For security, they have in-display fingerprint sensors. They support 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

The Realme 15 5G measures 162.27×76.16×7.66mm in size and weighs 187g. The Silk Purple variant of the Realme 15 Pro 5G has dimensions of 162.26×76.15×7.69mm, while the Flowing Silver and Velvet Green options have 7.79mm and 7.84mm profiles, respectively. 

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
