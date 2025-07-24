Technology News
  iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z10R 5G has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 14:02 IST
iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10R 5G will be sold in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options

Highlights
  • iQOO Z10R 5G runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • The iQOO Z10R 5G features a 32-megapixel selfie sensor
  • The handset has a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling area
iQOO Z10R 5G has been launched in India on Thursday. The latest offering from the Vivo sub-brand comes in two colour options, and runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7400 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. The Z10R 5G features a dual camera unit on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It flaunts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The iQOO Z10R 5G houses a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is claimed to meet the IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

iQOO Z10R 5G is priced at Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage models, respectively. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 23,499. It will be sold in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour options. The phone will go on sale through Amazon and the iQOO India e-store starting July 29.

As an introductory offer, iQOO is providing a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000 on all models. This will bring down the starting price of the iQOO Z10R 5G to Rs. 17,499. With this offer, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will be available for a net effective price of Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to six months as well.

iQOO Z10R 5G Specfifcaitons

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQOO Z10R 5G runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is promised to receive two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) quad curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

On the rear, the iQOO Z10R 5G has a dual camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. At the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with support for 4K video recording. Users can access AI-based photography features, including AI Erase 2.0 and Photo Enhance and AI Screen Translation, among others. The handset supports different AI tools like Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, and AI Transcript Assist.

For thermal management, the iQOO Z10R 5G has a 13,690mm sq graphite cooling area with ten temperature sensors. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone also gets SGS five-star anti-fall certification and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build.

The iQOO Z10R 5G is equipped with a 5,700mAh battery with 44W charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 26 hours of YouTube playback and 9 hours of gaming time on a single charge. The battery is said to charge from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 33 minutes. 

iQOO confirmed that the new Z10R 5G will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida unit. It measures 163.29x76x7.3mm and weighs 183.5g.

iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,700mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
