Samsung released its Android 16-based operating system (OS) dubbed One UI 8 with its latest Galaxy Z series foldables. It is soon expected to make its way to other handsets too, with beta testing ongoing. According to a report, the One UI 8 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S25 series was spotted on the tech giant's test server. However, one of the new features, which was seen on the previous test builds of the firmware, is allegedly missing from the latest update.

According to tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter), an internal test build of One UI 8 Beta 4 was spotted on Samsung's server for the Galaxy S25 series. It was listed with the identifier ZYG5 and is approximately 1319.27MB in size. The update allegedly has one of the following build numbers:

S938BXXU5ZYG5 S938BOXM5ZYG5 S938BXXU5BYG5

Breaking ‼️



Galaxy S25 Series: A new One UI 8 beta build has been spotted on the test server.



ZYFA ➡️ ZYG5 (1319.27 MB)

Build Version: S938BXXU5ZYG5/S938BOXM5ZYG5/S938BXXU5BYG5



Beta 4 incoming 😍 pic.twitter.com/mri3GpGn60 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) July 17, 2025

Following its discovery, SamMobile reported that some features that were seen in the previous BYFB build of One UI 8 Beta are missing from the latest version.

A notable omission is Adaptive Lock Screen Clock. It is a dynamic clock widget that automatically adjusts to the shape of the subject in your wallpaper. The clock wraps around the main subject, such as a person or a pet, for better aesthetics while maintaining its visibility.

The report speculates that this feature is still expected to make it to the public build of One UI 8 for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, its disappearance from the upcoming beta 4 build suggests that work on the update may not be finished and it is not ready for rollout, with the tech giant still having to iron out some bugs.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE ship with One UI 8. The rest, such as the flagship Galaxy S25 series and other phones, run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The update is expected to make its way to other Galaxy smartphones later this year.