Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report

One UI 8 is expected to make its way to other Galaxy smartphones later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 July 2025 12:29 IST
Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8 was released out-of-the-box with Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Highlights
  • Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 is reported to be in development for Galaxy S25
  • Adaptive Lock Screen Clock feature is said to be missing from the update
  • The feature automatically adjusts the clock to wraparound the wallpaper
Samsung released its Android 16-based operating system (OS) dubbed One UI 8 with its latest Galaxy Z series foldables. It is soon expected to make its way to other handsets too, with beta testing ongoing. According to a report, the One UI 8 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S25 series was spotted on the tech giant's test server. However, one of the new features, which was seen on the previous test builds of the firmware, is allegedly missing from the latest update.

One UI Beta 4 Update

According to tipster Tarun Vats' post on X (formerly Twitter), an internal test build of One UI 8 Beta 4 was spotted on Samsung's server for the Galaxy S25 series. It was listed with the identifier ZYG5 and is approximately 1319.27MB in size. The update allegedly has one of the following build numbers:

  1. S938BXXU5ZYG5
  2. S938BOXM5ZYG5
  3. S938BXXU5BYG5

Following its discovery, SamMobile reported that some features that were seen in the previous BYFB build of One UI 8 Beta are missing from the latest version.

A notable omission is Adaptive Lock Screen Clock. It is a dynamic clock widget that automatically adjusts to the shape of the subject in your wallpaper. The clock wraps around the main subject, such as a person or a pet, for better aesthetics while maintaining its visibility.

The report speculates that this feature is still expected to make it to the public build of One UI 8 for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. However, its disappearance from the upcoming beta 4 build suggests that work on the update may not be finished and it is not ready for rollout, with the tech giant still having to iron out some bugs.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE ship with One UI 8. The rest, such as the flagship Galaxy S25 series and other phones, run on Android 15-based One UI 7. The update is expected to make its way to other Galaxy smartphones later this year.

One UI 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung's One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series Gets Rid of Adaptive Clock on Lock Screen: Report
