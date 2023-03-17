Technology News

US Lawmaker Wants TikTok CEO to Detail Actions to Protect Kids

TikTok said the US administration had threatened to ban the app if its Chinese owners did not sell stakes in the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2023 00:23 IST
US Lawmaker Wants TikTok CEO to Detail Actions to Protect Kids

TikTok announced new features to help users limit the amount of time spent on the app

Highlights
  • TikTok is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance
  • The US administration's demand for divestiture was most dramatic so far
  • TikTok has spent over $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts

The chair of a US House of Representatives panel wants TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to address questions next week about the popular Chinese-owned video app's efforts to protect children from inappropriate content and potential exploitation.

Chew will be appearing for the first time before Congress when he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23.

Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, said Thursday lawmakers "need to know what actions the company is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms."

McMorris Rodgers and other Republicans in December wrote TikTok saying said "many children are exposed to non-stop offerings of inappropriate content that TikTok's algorithm force-feeds to them." They also raised concerns that TikTok livestreamed events allow adult TikTok users to offer monetary rewards to "persuade children to perform sexually suggestive acts."

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, said the Biden administration had threatened to ban the app in the United States if its Chinese owners did not sell their stakes in the company.

"Americans deserve to know the extent to which their privacy is jeopardized and their data is manipulated by ByteDance-owned TikTok's relationship with China," she added. The US government has raised concerns that TikTok's user data could be passed on to China's government.

TikTok, which did not immediately comment, said earlier this month it is developing a tool that will allow parents to prevent their teens from viewing content containing certain words or hashtags on the short-form video app.

TikTok announced new features to help users limit the amount of time spent on the app. Accounts belonging to users under 18 will automatically have a time limit of one hour per day, and teens will need to enter a passcode to continue using the app.

TikTok and the Biden administration have been negotiating for more than two years on data security requirements. TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion (nearly Rs. 12,400 crore) on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying allegations.

The Biden administration demand for divestiture was the most dramatic in a series of recent steps by US officials and legislators.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, US, US ban, Bytedance
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down After His Tenure of 16 Years
Lenovo Asked to Pay $138.7 Million for InterDigital Patents by London Court

Related Stories

US Lawmaker Wants TikTok CEO to Detail Actions to Protect Kids
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces AI-Powered Copilot System for Office Apps and Teams
  2. Samsung Responds to Allegations About Galaxy S23 Ultra Space Zoom: Report
  3. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Gmail Labels Emails From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out This Useful Feature for iOS Users With Latest Update
  6. Why Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans to Build a $200 Million Factory in India
  7. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  8. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Review
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. FTX Transferred $2.2 Billion to Sam Bankman-Fried, New Managers Say
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme, Other Chinese Companies Dominate India's Home Surveillance Camera Market in 2022: Counterpoint
  2. Lenovo Asked to Pay $138.7 Million for InterDigital Patents by London Court
  3. US Lawmaker Wants TikTok CEO to Detail Actions to Protect Kids
  4. Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to Step Down After His Tenure of 16 Years
  5. Lamborghini Plans to Deploy Hybrid Technology Models in India by 2024-End
  6. Google Has Created Digital Data Hegemony, CCI Alleges Before NCLAT
  7. India Acquired 100 Patents for 6G Technology After Fast Rollout of 5G Network: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks, Hints Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  9. Microsoft 365 Copilot With AI-Powered Features for Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Teams Announced: All Details
  10. TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns, K Krithivasan Appointed CEO Designate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.