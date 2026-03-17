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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sales Set to End Just Three Months After Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could soon be discontinued in the US once the existing inventory is sold.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sales Set to End Just Three Months After Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display

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Highlights
  • Samsung's triple folding smartphone may not be around for much longer
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold features a 6.5-inch cover display
  • The Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in South Korea last year
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Samsung's first triple-folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, was launched last year in select markets with an inward-folding design. Now, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to end domestic sales of its double-folding smartphone. The decision to end sales of the flagship in the Korean market comes three months after the official launch. Samsung launched the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US earlier this year. It features a 10-inch main display, and it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung to End Galaxy Z Sales Said to Wind Down in Korea Shortly

As reported by Bloomberg, Samsung is concluding the sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone about three months after its release. Citing a company spokesperson, the report states that Samsung will wind down sales of the flagship in Korea shortly. It will reportedly discontinue the device in the US once the existing inventory is sold.

Earlier this month, Samsung's website stopped hinting at future restocks of the Galaxy Z TriFold. Now it is listed with a “sold out" label. Meanwhile, posts on Reddit and other social media platforms indicate that some units of the triple foldable phone are available in Samsung Experience Stores in Frisco, Texas, and Queens, New York.

The Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in South Korea last year with a price tag of KRW 3,59,400 million (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh). It was made available in the US in January this year for a starting price of $2,899 (roughly Rs. 2,65,900).

The foldable phone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset under the hood, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It features a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy Z TriFold sports a 10-megapixel selfie camera on both the cover screen and main screen. It houses a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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