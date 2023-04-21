Technology News
  Twitter Drops 'Government Funded,' 'State Affiliated' Labels From Media Accounts

Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts

Twitter dropped the "Government-funded Media" label from the accounts of US-based NPR, BBC, and CBC.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 April 2023 14:40 IST
Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Twitter also dropped "China state-affiliated media" tag on the accounts of Xinhua News

Highlights
  • NPR and CBC stopped posting to their Twitter accounts
  • CEO Elon Musk said Twitter was trying to be "accurate"
  • Twitter also removed ‘legacy’ verified blue ticks on Thursday

Twitter dropped the "Government-funded" and "China state-affiliated" labels, which implies government involvement in editorial content, from the accounts of various global media organizations, their profiles showed on Friday.

Twitter dropped the "Government-funded Media" label from the accounts of US-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

It also dropped the "China state-affiliated media" tag on the accounts of Xinhua News as well as of journalists associated with government-backed publications.

While Chinese publishers' accounts, including those of their senior staff as well as of some key government officials, started getting the label in 2020, the likes of NPR and CBC were labelled only earlier this month.

That led NPR and CBC to stop posting to their Twitter accounts, arguing that the label did not accurately capture their governance structure.

In a BBC interview last week, Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk said the social media platform was trying to be "accurate" and looking into amending the label.

"Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible. We're adjusting the label to be 'publicly funded', which I think is perhaps not too objectionable," Musk had said.

Twitter, NPR, CBC and BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the removal of the tag.

Twitter on Thursday also removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians such as Hillary Clinton.

Among those losing their badges were former US president Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Twitter, Elon Musk, BBC, NPR, CBC, Government Funded Label
Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts
