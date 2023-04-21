Technology News

OnePlus Pad Price in India Set to Be Announced on April 25: Report

OnePlus Pad is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2023 14:28 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad will debut as the company’s first Android tablet
  • It sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz
  • OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging

OnePlus Pad was unveiled at the Cloud 11 launch event earlier this year, and the first tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is set to go on sale in India soon. The company will reportedly announce the price of the OnePlus Pad in India on April 25. The tablet will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon and the OnePlus India website. It sports an 11.61-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The new OnePlus Pad ships with a 13-megapixel rear camera

According to a report by Fonearena, OnePlus will reveal the price for the OnePlus Pad on April 25. The tablet will be sold via Amazon.in, Flipkart, the OnePlus online store as well as retail outlets.

It is worth noting that the company's website still states pre-orders begin this month and does not mention a launch date. It is also partially listed on Amazon.

The tablet was briefly spotted on Flipkart revealing the price details, which were removed by the ecommerce website. According to the Flipkart listing of OnePlus Pad spotted by Twitter user ROBINAYN (@ROBINAYN), the OnePlus Pad will be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, whereas the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will cost Rs. 39,999. Additionally, the listing also suggests a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on select bank cards.

OnePlus Pad specifications, features

The OnePlus Pad sports a 11.61-inch (2,800x2,000 pixels) display, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 296ppi pixel density. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

For optics, the tablet ships with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. It measures 6.54mm in thickness and weighs 552 grams. Other features include 5G cellular sharing, Wi-Fi 6, a fingerprint scanner, enhanced text messages, and file sharing.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.