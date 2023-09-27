WhatsApp is redesigning the chat interface on the Android version of its application, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The popular chat service is working on changing some of the colours in the app — this change will also affect how the app looks in dark mode. Meanwhile, some of the icons and buttons in the app are also being updated along with new colours. A redesigned version of WhatsApp for iOS is also in the works, with similar changes to colours and icons in the app.

On version 2.23.20.10 of WhatsApp beta for Android, feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a refreshed version of the app's interface that is still being developed by the Meta-owned chat platform. This means that you won't be able to try out the new interface, even if you install the latest version of the app.

The redesigned chat list screen with updated icons and colour accents

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is working to introduce a redesigned camera icon in the main chat screen, while the solid video call and voice call, and camera icons inside individual chats and group chats have been replaced with outlines of the older ones. WABetaInfo has also shared screenshots showing the new icons in both light and dark modes.

The screenshots published by the feature tracker also show a new green colour in use across the app, that is slightly brighter than the existing shade. This applies to both the dark and light modes and includes the floating action button at the bottom right corner of the screen and the WhatsApp text at the top of the app.

The updated chat interface with updated icons, without the green bar at the top

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Last month, the feature tracker revealed that WhatsApp was planning on replacing its iconic green bar at the top of the app with white — allowing the app interface to turn black or grey in dark mode. Earlier this year, WhatsApp moved the chat, calls, and other tabs to the bottom of the app on Android, to match the app's functionality on iOS.

These changes to the icons and colour palette were previously spotted by the feature tracker on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.72. Both the iOS and Android versions of the app are expected to gain support for chat filters such as All, Unread, Contacts, and Groups. However, just like the changes to the colours and icons in the app, there's no word on when we can expect to see the new chat filters on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.