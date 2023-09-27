Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android

WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android

WhatsApp is also working on adding new filters for unread chats, groups, and chats with existing contacts on the chat app for iOS and Android.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 14:42 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android

WhatsApp may soon do away with the green bar at the top of the application

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's upcoming interface redesign has now been spotted on Android
  • Both iOS and Android versions are set to get a new green accent
  • WhatsApp is also expected to update some in-app icons on iOS and Android
Advertisement

WhatsApp is redesigning the chat interface on the Android version of its application, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The popular chat service is working on changing some of the colours in the app — this change will also affect how the app looks in dark mode. Meanwhile, some of the icons and buttons in the app are also being updated along with new colours. A redesigned version of WhatsApp for iOS is also in the works, with similar changes to colours and icons in the app.

On version 2.23.20.10 of WhatsApp beta for Android, feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a refreshed version of the app's interface that is still being developed by the Meta-owned chat platform. This means that you won't be able to try out the new interface, even if you install the latest version of the app.

whatsapp new interface redesign wabetainfo wabetainfo whatsapp

The redesigned chat list screen with updated icons and colour accents
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp is working to introduce a redesigned camera icon in the main chat screen, while the solid video call and voice call, and camera icons inside individual chats and group chats have been replaced with outlines of the older ones. WABetaInfo has also shared screenshots showing the new icons in both light and dark modes.

The screenshots published by the feature tracker also show a new green colour in use across the app, that is slightly brighter than the existing shade. This applies to both the dark and light modes and includes the floating action button at the bottom right corner of the screen and the WhatsApp text at the top of the app.

whatsapp new interface redesign chats wabetainfo wabetainfo whatsapp

The updated chat interface with updated icons, without the green bar at the top
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last month, the feature tracker revealed that WhatsApp was planning on replacing its iconic green bar at the top of the app with white — allowing the app interface to turn black or grey in dark mode. Earlier this year, WhatsApp moved the chat, calls, and other tabs to the bottom of the app on Android, to match the app's functionality on iOS.

These changes to the icons and colour palette were previously spotted by the feature tracker on WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.72. Both the iOS and Android versions of the app are expected to gain support for chat filters such as All, Unread, Contacts, and Groups. However, just like the changes to the colours and icons in the app, there's no word on when we can expect to see the new chat filters on WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp design, WhatsApp redesign, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp interface, WhatsApp beta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  4. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With Leica Tuned Cameras Debut: Check Price
  5. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  6. Itel P55 5G Claims to Be India’s Cheapest 5G Phone: Check Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  8. Samsung to Start Making Laptops in India Next Month: Report
  9. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at Updated Design, Might Feature This Apple Chipset
  10. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  2. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
  5. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro-Hands-on Images Suggest Matte Glass Finish on Rear Panel
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheating Issues Not Related to TSMC's 3nm Chip Manufacturing: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Apple’s App Store Missing From List Mobile Storefronts Submitting Filings to China’s CAC Under New Rules
  9. JPMorgan’s UK Bank Chase to Ban Crypto Transactions After Increase in Scams
  10. India Vs Australia: How to Watch the 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.