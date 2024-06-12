Technology News
  WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Ability to Pin Multiple Channels to Beta Testers

WhatsApp users will soon be able to touch and hold two channels to pin them to the top of the list on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2024 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

The new channel pinning functionality was spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android

Highlights
  • An upcoming feature on WhatsApp may let users pin up to two channels
  • It is reported in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.13.3
  • WhatsApp is also said to be developing ability to bulk-select channels
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will let users pin channels for easy access, according to information leaked by a feature tracker. The ability to affix up to two channels at the top of the list was spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android and may not be available to all beta testers. At present, there is no option to pin the favourite channels at the top of the window on the stable version of the instant messaging platform. However, it is claimed that this functionality could arrive with a future WhatsApp for Android update.

Pin WhatsApp Channels

According to a claim by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is rolling out the ability to pin up to two channels with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.3. Once the functionality is enabled, users can touch and hold on to up two channels in the list, then tap the pin icon from the top bar, as visible in the screenshot leaked by WABetaInfo.

whatsapp channels Pin multiple channels on WhatsApp

Pinning multiple channels on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature tracker speculates this feature may improve the navigation experience by making sure that the frequently visited channels remain easily accessible. Just like pinned conversations, these channels can be opened without having to scrolling through the entire list.

The ability to pin multiple WhatsApp channels is said to be currently available to beta testers who install WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.3 via the Google Play Store beta program. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to test the feature on the latest beta release, but it could still be rolling out to testers in a phased manner.

The update is also expected to bring the ability to select multiple WhatsApp channels for bulk actions, such as pinning them, marking the status as read or muting them. It could be beneficial to those who have subscribed to multiple channels by making it easier to manage them.

WhatstApp to Offer Better Privacy Control Over Status Updates

The feature tracker previously claimed that WhatsApp for Android may also be testing another feature that promises better privacy control over status updates. It may allow users to quickly select their audience before sharing status updates via a new status privacy confirmation window.

Users may encounter two options while sharing status updates: All contacts and Specific contacts. It is speculated to also offer the ability to exclude certain people from viewing the status updates.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Channels, WhatsApp beta, WhatsApp features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Details Its Private Cloud Compute System, Promises Stateless Computation and Verifiable Transparency
South Korea to Treat Select NFTs as Regular Cryptocurrencies Under Virtual Asset User Protection Act: Report

Comment
 
 

