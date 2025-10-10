Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile

WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile

A verified Facebook link on WhatsApp shows a small icon, confirming the same person controls both accounts.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 18:19 IST
WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

Adding a Facebook link on WhatsApp is entirely optional

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users have the option to verify the link via the Accounts Centre
  • Users can share it with or without verification
  • Users can share it with select individuals or keep it completely private
Advertisement

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows beta testers to add their Facebook profile links directly to their WhatsApp profile, making it easier to find accounts across Meta's platforms. It is said to be available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and allows users to add a quick shortcut that leads to their Facebook profiles. The messaging app previously added support for adding Instagram links, and the ability to link to Facebook is also expected to roll out to all users in the future.

WhatsApp Rolling Out Facebook Profile Link Feature in Latest Android Beta Update

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.29.16, some testers will see a new option to add a link to their Facebook account to their profile. It was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, and it is said to be rolling out to some beta testers. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the presence of the feature, even after updating to the latest beta version, which suggests that it is slowly rolling out to users.

Once the feature is enabled on WhatsApp beta, testers attach a link to their Facebook account to their profile page on WhatsApp. Once added, the link appears on their profile, allowing others to easily view and connect with them. Users have the option to verify the link via the Accounts Centre to confirm ownership, but verification is not required, as an unverified link can be displayed without affecting a user's WhatsApp experience.

Adding a Facebook link on WhatsApp is entirely optional. Users can share it with or without verification. A verified Facebook link on WhatsApp shows a small icon, confirming the same person controls both accounts. Unverified links display a generic icon and full URL without proof of ownership.

WhatsApp lets users control the visibility of their Facebook profile links through its privacy settings. By going to Settings > Privacy > Links, users can choose to share the link with everyone, just their contacts, select individuals, or keep it completely private. 

The feature was previously seen in development in an earlier beta release version 2.25.26.12, where WhatsApp began testing internal support for linking Facebook profiles. Its public rollout to beta testers now indicates that the platform is preparing for a wider release in the coming weeks or months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook Profile Link, Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp Feature
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
[Explained] How OpenAI, NPCI Tie-Up Will Soon Let You Make UPI Payments on ChatGPT
Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India in November

Related Stories

WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Features Surface Online Weeks Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped Launch in India in 2026 At This Price
  4. Vivo X300 Series gets IMDA Certification as Firm Readies Global Launch
  5. Fujifilm Launches X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera With These Features
  6. Google Introduces Gemini Enterprise to Bring Agentic AI Across Workflows
  7. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
  8. Bomb (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thrilling Telugu Movie Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bybit Gains UAE’s Virtual Asset Licence; Becomes First Crypto Firm to Get Full SCA Approval
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India in November
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile
  4. Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch Timeline, Price in India Leaked; Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Google Messages Could Soon Introduce Gemini-Powered 'Insights' Feature for Shared Links: Report
  7. Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential
  8. Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report
  9. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Hybrid Air and Water Cooling System
  10. Microsoft Azure Unveils Nvidia GB300 NVL72 Cluster Built for OpenAI’s AI Workloads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »