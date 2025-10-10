WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows beta testers to add their Facebook profile links directly to their WhatsApp profile, making it easier to find accounts across Meta's platforms. It is said to be available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and allows users to add a quick shortcut that leads to their Facebook profiles. The messaging app previously added support for adding Instagram links, and the ability to link to Facebook is also expected to roll out to all users in the future.

WhatsApp Rolling Out Facebook Profile Link Feature in Latest Android Beta Update

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.29.16, some testers will see a new option to add a link to their Facebook account to their profile. It was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, and it is said to be rolling out to some beta testers. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the presence of the feature, even after updating to the latest beta version, which suggests that it is slowly rolling out to users.

Once the feature is enabled on WhatsApp beta, testers attach a link to their Facebook account to their profile page on WhatsApp. Once added, the link appears on their profile, allowing others to easily view and connect with them. Users have the option to verify the link via the Accounts Centre to confirm ownership, but verification is not required, as an unverified link can be displayed without affecting a user's WhatsApp experience.

Adding a Facebook link on WhatsApp is entirely optional. Users can share it with or without verification. A verified Facebook link on WhatsApp shows a small icon, confirming the same person controls both accounts. Unverified links display a generic icon and full URL without proof of ownership.

WhatsApp lets users control the visibility of their Facebook profile links through its privacy settings. By going to Settings > Privacy > Links, users can choose to share the link with everyone, just their contacts, select individuals, or keep it completely private.

The feature was previously seen in development in an earlier beta release version 2.25.26.12, where WhatsApp began testing internal support for linking Facebook profiles. Its public rollout to beta testers now indicates that the platform is preparing for a wider release in the coming weeks or months.