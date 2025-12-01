Technology News
Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Debut With Snapdragon Chipset

In India, the Vivo V70 lineup is said to comprise the Vivo V70, Vivo 70 Pro, Vivo 70 Lite, and the purported Vivo V70 FE.

Updated: 1 December 2025 14:48 IST
Vivo V70 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V60 (pictured) lineup

  • Vivo V70 FE might arrive in India next year
  • Vivo V70 FE could ship with OriginOS 6
  • The company has yet to confirm the details
Vivo is preparing to launch another Fan Edition smartphone as part of its V series in India, according to information leaked by a tech blogger. Expected to debut as the Vivo V70 FE, the handset is expected to be the fourth model in the purported Vivo V70 lineup. The standard Vivo V70 was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core chipset. All the phones in the Vivo V70 series are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chip. The handsets might ship in India with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared information regarding a purported Vivo V series Fan Edition handset, which could be marketed as the Vivo V70 FE. The handset is tipped to launch in India and other global markets in Q1 2026, along with the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Pro, and Vivo V70 Lite. Moreover, the entire lineup is said to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset, which is claimed to deliver “smooth and efficient performance”. It might also run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker is said to be building upon the success of its Vivo X200 FE by bringing the FE branding to the Vivo V series, too. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm any of the above-mentioned details. Hence, one should read the same with caution.

The rumoured Vivo V70 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the V2538 model number, according to a report. The handset appeared with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, featuring one prime core with a peak clock of 2.80GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The chip is reportedly coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU. It was listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It managed to score 1,235 points in single core performance and 3,920 points in multi core performance.

It might be launched in India as the successor to the Vivo V60. To recap, the Vivo V60 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
