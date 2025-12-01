Vivo is preparing to launch another Fan Edition smartphone as part of its V series in India, according to information leaked by a tech blogger. Expected to debut as the Vivo V70 FE, the handset is expected to be the fourth model in the purported Vivo V70 lineup. The standard Vivo V70 was recently spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core chipset. All the phones in the Vivo V70 series are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chip. The handsets might ship in India with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 FE India Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared information regarding a purported Vivo V series Fan Edition handset, which could be marketed as the Vivo V70 FE. The handset is tipped to launch in India and other global markets in Q1 2026, along with the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Pro, and Vivo V70 Lite. Moreover, the entire lineup is said to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset, which is claimed to deliver “smooth and efficient performance”. It might also run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker is said to be building upon the success of its Vivo X200 FE by bringing the FE branding to the Vivo V series, too. However, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm any of the above-mentioned details. Hence, one should read the same with caution.

The rumoured Vivo V70 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the V2538 model number, according to a report. The handset appeared with Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, featuring one prime core with a peak clock of 2.80GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.84GHz. The chip is reportedly coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU. It was listed on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It managed to score 1,235 points in single core performance and 3,920 points in multi core performance.

It might be launched in India as the successor to the Vivo V60. To recap, the Vivo V60 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.