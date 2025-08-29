WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding new, shorter time limits for Disappearing Messages, as per details shared by a feature tracker. Disappearing messages were first rolled out in November 2020, offering an additional layer privacy and security. The instant messaging service initially allowed users to either turn the feature on or off, with the texts getting deleted automatically after a week. WhatsApp eventually allowed users to set time limits for the temporary messages feature, where texts could disappear as early as 24 hours. Shorter disappearing message timers are expected to be part of a future update.

WhatsApp Might Add One-Hour, 12-Hour Timers for Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered that the instant messaging service is currently developing new, shorter time limits for its Disappearing Messages feature. It currently allows users to set 24-hour, seven-day, and 90-day ephemeral message timers.

According to the report, this might change in the future, as the company might add two new, one-hour and 12-hour disappearing message timers. The feature tracker spotted the new timers in development on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.24.18. However, these new timers are still in the works and cannot be tested by users, even on the beta channel.

WhatsApp's new disappearing message timers

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

With the one-hour timer limit for disappearing messages on WhatsApp, the company could be aiming to cater to users who want their texts to disappear quickly after sending them, the tracker claims. It is said to come in handy when people wish to share sensitive information, which could pose a risk if it remains visible for long.

However, there is a chance that the messages might disappear even before the recipient gets to read them, hampering the flow of the conversation. To maintain awareness about such situations, WhatsApp might show users a reminder whenever they select the one-hour timer, according to WABetaInfo.

On the other hand, the 12-hour disappearing message timer limit reportedly aims to strike a balance between convenience and privacy. With this, the user and the recipient might get sufficient time to respond to WhatsApp messages before they are deleted.

It is said to be best suited for situations, like event planning, coordinating short-term tasks, and sharing relatively less sensitive information. As per the screenshot shared by the tracker, the company would still allow users to turn disappearing messages off.

WhatsApp first unveiled the ‘Disappearing Messages' feature in November 2020, simultaneously rolling out to users globally through an update. At the time, users only had the option to either turn disappearing messages on or off, and messages were deleted automatically after seven days by default, and users did not have the option to set a shorter or longer time limit for the same. The 24-hour, seven-day, and 90-day options were added later via an update.