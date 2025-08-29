Technology News
  WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Shorter Disappearing Messages Timers

WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Shorter Disappearing Messages Timers

WhatsApp currently allows users to set a minimum disappearing messages timer of 24 hours for new chats. However, this might change in the future.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 13:13 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Shorter Disappearing Messages Timers

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The feature was reportedly spotted under development on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.24.18 version

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s disappearing messages feature was launched in November 2020
  • WhatsApp is developing two more timer limits for temporary messages
  • The new timer limits could be available in a future update
WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding new, shorter time limits for Disappearing Messages, as per details shared by a feature tracker. Disappearing messages were first rolled out in November 2020, offering an additional layer privacy and security. The instant messaging service initially allowed users to either turn the feature on or off, with the texts getting deleted automatically after a week. WhatsApp eventually allowed users to set time limits for the temporary messages feature, where texts could disappear as early as 24 hours. Shorter disappearing message timers are expected to be part of a future update.

WhatsApp Might Add One-Hour, 12-Hour Timers for Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered that the instant messaging service is currently developing new, shorter time limits for its Disappearing Messages feature. It currently allows users to set 24-hour, seven-day, and 90-day ephemeral message timers.

According to the report, this might change in the future, as the company might add two new, one-hour and 12-hour disappearing message timers. The feature tracker spotted the new timers in development on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.24.18. However, these new timers are still in the works and cannot be tested by users, even on the beta channel.

whatsapp feature inline WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new disappearing message timers
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

With the one-hour timer limit for disappearing messages on WhatsApp, the company could be aiming to cater to users who want their texts to disappear quickly after sending them, the tracker claims. It is said to come in handy when people wish to share sensitive information, which could pose a risk if it remains visible for long.

However, there is a chance that the messages might disappear even before the recipient gets to read them, hampering the flow of the conversation. To maintain awareness about such situations, WhatsApp might show users a reminder whenever they select the one-hour timer, according to WABetaInfo.

On the other hand, the 12-hour disappearing message timer limit reportedly aims to strike a balance between convenience and privacy. With this, the user and the recipient might get sufficient time to respond to WhatsApp messages before they are deleted.

It is said to be best suited for situations, like event planning, coordinating short-term tasks, and sharing relatively less sensitive information. As per the screenshot shared by the tracker, the company would still allow users to turn disappearing messages off.

WhatsApp first unveiled the ‘Disappearing Messages' feature in November 2020, simultaneously rolling out to users globally through an update. At the time, users only had the option to either turn disappearing messages on or off, and messages were deleted automatically after seven days by default, and users did not have the option to set a shorter or longer time limit for the same. The 24-hour, seven-day, and 90-day options were added later via an update.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Update, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU, S Pen Support Launched in India
Sony Reportedly Working on Nintendo-Switch Style Hybrid PS6 Handheld With AMD APU


