WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new feature that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to rewrite text for different tones and clarity. As per the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, users can draft a basic text, and the AI-powered writing assistant will provide suggestions for improvement, including different tones and styles. WhatsApp said that its new Writing Help is built on top of Private Processing technology, and the chats or responses will not be read by anyone other than the user.

WhatsApp's New AI-Powered Writing Help Feature

WhatsApp shared details about the new feature in a blog post. It is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides tailored writing suggestions based on the original text. The feature can improve text in various styles, including professional, funny, or supportive. It can also be used to add a bit of humour or make the message more empathetic, depending on the user's preference.

Apart from this, the feature also serves as a spell-checker, helping you eliminate spelling and grammatical mistakes. It is similar to Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools on iPhone and other Apple devices.

As per WhatsApp, users can review the suggestions and choose whether to keep the original message or send the improved text. Writing Help works in both individual and group chats.

To use the feature, draft a message in the text box, and you'll see a new pencil icon appear. Tap on it, and WhatsApp will open a new Meta AI window with text suggestions to improve the tone, clarity, or grammar of the original message.

As per the instant messaging platform, Writing Help is built on top of the Private Processing computing infrastructure. Courtesy of this, Meta AI can generate responses without letting the chatbot, or WhatsApp itself, ever read the original messages or the improved text. You can read more about Private Processing on WhatsApp here.

Notably, Writing Help was first reported to be in development earlier this month, and it was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.7. It has now been officially announced.

Writing Help on WhatsApp is initially rolling out to users in the US and select other countries in the English language. It will be expanded to include more languages and regions later this year, as per the company.