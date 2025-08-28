Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Rolls Out AI Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones

WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones

WhatsApp says original messages and generated responses are secured with Private Processing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 August 2025 12:08 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The feature was first reported to be in testing earlier this month

Highlights
  • The feature can rewrite text in different tones such as funny and formal
  • It is rolling out in English language in the US and other countries
  • Writing Help runs on Private Processing, which keeps chats secure
Advertisement

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new feature that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to rewrite text for different tones and clarity. As per the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, users can draft a basic text, and the AI-powered writing assistant will provide suggestions for improvement, including different tones and styles. WhatsApp said that its new Writing Help is built on top of Private Processing technology, and the chats or responses will not be read by anyone other than the user.

WhatsApp's New AI-Powered Writing Help Feature

WhatsApp shared details about the new feature in a blog post. It is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides tailored writing suggestions based on the original text. The feature can improve text in various styles, including professional, funny, or supportive. It can also be used to add a bit of humour or make the message more empathetic, depending on the user's preference.

Apart from this, the feature also serves as a spell-checker, helping you eliminate spelling and grammatical mistakes. It is similar to Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools on iPhone and other Apple devices.

As per WhatsApp, users can review the suggestions and choose whether to keep the original message or send the improved text. Writing Help works in both individual and group chats.

To use the feature, draft a message in the text box, and you'll see a new pencil icon appear. Tap on it, and WhatsApp will open a new Meta AI window with text suggestions to improve the tone, clarity, or grammar of the original message.

As per the instant messaging platform, Writing Help is built on top of the Private Processing computing infrastructure. Courtesy of this, Meta AI can generate responses without letting the chatbot, or WhatsApp itself, ever read the original messages or the improved text. You can read more about Private Processing on WhatsApp here.

Notably, Writing Help was first reported to be in development earlier this month, and it was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.7. It has now been officially announced.

Writing Help on WhatsApp is initially rolling out to users in the US and select other countries in the English language. It will be expanded to include more languages and regions later this year, as per the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta AI, Private Processing, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery and More Upgrades: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  2. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  3. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on 3C Website, Charging Speed Revealed
  4. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  5. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  6. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
  7. The Standard iPhone 17 Could Come in Six Colour Options
  8. Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Blueprint for Global Innovation
  9. Oppo Find X9 to Launch With Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,025mAh Battery: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon Joins CMF by Nothing as Vice President of Business
  2. Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future
  3. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  4. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  6. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
  8. Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
  9. OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »