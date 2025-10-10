Oppo Find X9 will launch in India next month, and the company has finally revealed when we can expect its next flagship phones to debut. The brand has teamed up with MediaTek to bring the new Dimensity 9500 chipset to its upcoming Find X9 Series. The announcement was made during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 on Friday. The Oppo Find X9 series is scheduled to launch in China on October 16 and will ship with ColorOS 16 out of the box. The series will include Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models as successors to last year's Find X8 and Find X8 Pro.

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Confirmed

At IMC 2025, Oppo confirmed that the Find X9 series will launch in India next month. The company also announced its partnership with MediaTek to debut the new Dimensity 9500 chipset in the Find X9 lineup, making it the first smartphone series to feature MediaTek's latest flagship SoC.

The new chipset comes with an Arm G1-Ultra GPU and features a prime core with a frequency of 4.21GHz. It includes three premium cores capped at 3.50GHz and four performance cores with a 2.70GHz frequency. The mobile platform is claimed to provide up to 32 percent single-core and 17 percent better multi-core performance over the previous generation.

The Dimensity 9500 is claimed to deliver up to 33 percent better graphics performance and 42 percent improved power efficiency over its predecessors. Oppo adds that the Find X9 series will further enhance these gains with a custom cooling system, providing consistent high-frame-rate gaming during graphically intense sessions.

Oppo Find X9 series will be launched in China on October 16, and Oppo is currently accepting pre-orders for the phones. They are confirmed to features up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be offered in Chasing Red, Velvet Titanium, and Frosty White (translated from Chinese) colourways. The standard model will be available in an additional fourth Fog Black colour option.

The upcoming phones will feature a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is teased to flaunt a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length. A Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit will be bundled with the phone.

The Oppo Find X9 series will ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The lineup will use Oppo's self-developed Trinity Engine. The vanilla model will have a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro will carry a 7,500mAh battery.