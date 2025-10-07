Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Testing Facebook, Instagram Quick Sharing Options for Status Updates

WhatsApp Begins Testing Facebook, Instagram Quick Sharing Options for Status Updates

Users may have to link their WhatsApp accounts to Meta Accounts Centre for the feature to work.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 13:57 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing Facebook, Instagram Quick Sharing Options for Status Updates

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Korpai

The feature was previously also reported to be in development on WhatsApp for Android

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.28.10.72
  • It may allow users to cross-post status updates to Facebook and Instagram
  • The feature is under development and limited to TestFlight beta testers
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its iOS app, which aims to make sharing status updates more intuitive. As per details shared by a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on new quick sharing options for status updates. These are expected to enable the user to share status updates with others quickly, eliminating the need to navigate through a separate interface. The functionality was previously also spotted in development for WhatsApp for Android.

New Quick Sharing Options Could Arrive With Upcoming WhatsApp Updates

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, new code spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update reveals that the app is working on a new quick sharing functionality for status updates. It was discovered after WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.28.10.72 was recently released by the company. While currently not available, it is said to be in development and could arrive in a future version of the app.

whatsapp status update wabetainfo WhatsApp

New quick sharing toggles for Facebook and Instagram on WhatsApp
Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the screenshot shared by the feature tracker, WhatsApp will update the interface of the status updates page, bringing it closer to its Instagram counterpart in terms of appearance. Users will see a view count in the bottom-left corner of the screen. What's expected to be more of a significant change is the addition of two new quick sharing options for other apps under Meta's umbrella — Facebook and Instagram.

With the new options, users will be able to quickly cross-post their status updates across the aforementioned social media apps.

The feature tracker noted that users will maintain control over where their status updates are shared. They can choose to manually post on Instagram, Facebook, or both platforms, individually. This essentially means that sharing an update on Facebook will not share it on Facebook automatically, and vice versa.

However, users may have to link their WhatsApp account to the Meta Accounts Centre to use the new functionality. It essentially serves as a centralised hub that manages how Meta's apps are connected.

WABetaInfo reported that the new quick sharing options for status updates are currently under development and are only available to beta testers who are registered via Apple's TestFlight programme. It might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Assassin's Creed Mirage's Valley of Memory Story DLC Revealed, Launch Set for November 18
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download, Install

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Testing Facebook, Instagram Quick Sharing Options for Status Updates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  5. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 for iPhone With These New Features
  6. OpenAI and AMD Partner to Deploy 6GW of AI Infrastructure
  7. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »