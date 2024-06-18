The default media quality setting is rolling out with the latest stable WhatsApp for Android version
Highlights
WhatsApp is reportedly testing default media quality setting for Android
The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.13.10
It is said to bring the ability to set the default media quality as HD
Advertisement
WhatsApp for Android is receiving a new feature that lets users set the default media upload quality setting. This feature was reported to be in development for some time and was first spotted by a feature tracker in March in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.5.6. The feature is now being rolled out to the public. Notably, WhatsApp introduced several new updates to the Video calling feature recently that improve the service on both mobile and desktop apps.
WhatsApp Default Media Quality setting
First spotted by Android Police, WhatsApp for Android now lets users set the default media upload quality. This means they can set the default quality setting to HD, without having to toggle it every time they share an image or video with someone on WhatsApp.
The new toggle is located in the settings option under Storage and Data in WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of this feature in the latest stable WhatsApp for Android.
Default Media Quality Setting on WhatsApp
As visible in the screenshot, the feature is available in the form of a new Media Upload Quality option which presents two choices:
Standard quality – Faster to send smaller file size
HD quality – Slower to send, can be 6 times larger
Feature tracker WABetaInfo suggested that WhatsApp was testing this feature in March. However, it was not available even to beta testers at that time, as per the claims.
WhatsApp Channel analytics
WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new channel analytics feature. It was reported to be seen in the app version 2.24.13.10. This feature is speculated to offer analytics to WhatsApp channel owners along with metrics such as net follows and the number of accounts reached. It is said to offer insights into audience engagement and the performance of the WhatsApp channel.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More