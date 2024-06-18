WhatsApp for Android is receiving a new feature that lets users set the default media upload quality setting. This feature was reported to be in development for some time and was first spotted by a feature tracker in March in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.5.6. The feature is now being rolled out to the public. Notably, WhatsApp introduced several new updates to the Video calling feature recently that improve the service on both mobile and desktop apps.

WhatsApp Default Media Quality setting

First spotted by Android Police, WhatsApp for Android now lets users set the default media upload quality. This means they can set the default quality setting to HD, without having to toggle it every time they share an image or video with someone on WhatsApp.

The new toggle is located in the settings option under Storage and Data in WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of this feature in the latest stable WhatsApp for Android.

Default Media Quality Setting on WhatsApp

As visible in the screenshot, the feature is available in the form of a new Media Upload Quality option which presents two choices:

Standard quality – Faster to send smaller file size HD quality – Slower to send, can be 6 times larger

Feature tracker WABetaInfo suggested that WhatsApp was testing this feature in March. However, it was not available even to beta testers at that time, as per the claims.

WhatsApp Channel analytics

WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new channel analytics feature. It was reported to be seen in the app version 2.24.13.10. This feature is speculated to offer analytics to WhatsApp channel owners along with metrics such as net follows and the number of accounts reached. It is said to offer insights into audience engagement and the performance of the WhatsApp channel.

As per the feature tracker, it is still in development and has not been rolled out to beta testers yet.

