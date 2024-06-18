Technology News
WhatsApp Rolling Out New Default Media Quality Setting Feature for Android Users

Users can choose between Standard and HD options for sharing media on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 09:49 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Asterfolio

The default media quality setting is rolling out with the latest stable WhatsApp for Android version

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly testing default media quality setting for Android
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.13.10
  • It is said to bring the ability to set the default media quality as HD
WhatsApp for Android is receiving a new feature that lets users set the default media upload quality setting. This feature was reported to be in development for some time and was first spotted by a feature tracker in March in WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.5.6. The feature is now being rolled out to the public. Notably, WhatsApp introduced several new updates to the Video calling feature recently that improve the service on both mobile and desktop apps. 

WhatsApp Default Media Quality setting

First spotted by Android Police, WhatsApp for Android now lets users set the default media upload quality. This means they can set the default quality setting to HD, without having to toggle it every time they share an image or video with someone on WhatsApp. 

The new toggle is located in the settings option under Storage and Data in WhatsApp. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of this feature in the latest stable WhatsApp for Android.

whatsapp 2 Default Media Quality Setting on WhatsApp

Default Media Quality Setting on WhatsApp

As visible in the screenshot, the feature is available in the form of a new Media Upload Quality option which presents two choices:

  1. Standard quality – Faster to send smaller file size
  2. HD quality – Slower to send, can be 6 times larger

Feature tracker WABetaInfo suggested that WhatsApp was testing this feature in March. However, it was not available even to beta testers at that time, as per the claims.

WhatsApp Channel analytics

WhatsApp for Android is said to be testing a new channel analytics feature. It was reported to be seen in the app version 2.24.13.10. This feature is speculated to offer analytics to WhatsApp channel owners along with metrics such as net follows and the number of accounts reached. It is said to offer insights into audience engagement and the performance of the WhatsApp channel.

As per the feature tracker, it is still in development and has not been rolled out to beta testers yet.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications

Comment
 
 

