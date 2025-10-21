Meta AI app, the social-focused artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has reportedly witnessed an uptick in popularity in recent times. As per the report, the timing of this uptick, which has resulted in a higher volume of app downloads and usage spikes, points that the recently released Vibes feature could be the reason behind it. It is an Image-to-video generation feature, which can be shared to a dedicated public feed, similar to Reels on Instagram. Users are reportedly enjoying the ability to generate AI videos without restrictions, such as the invite-only access to Sora.

Meta AI's Vibes Reportedly Wins Users Over

According to data from Similarweb (via TechCrunch), the number of downloads and daily active users (DAU) of the Meta AI app has witnessed a sharp spike compared to just a month ago. The growth is said to be visible across both its Android and iOS app.

The data tracks the four weeks from October 17, and reportedly found that the app's daily new downloads increased from less than 200,000 to 300,000. During the same time, DAU grew from 775,000 to 2.7 million, the publication claimed.

Notably, Similarweb told TechCrunch that a similar uptick was not visible in the company's search or advertising estimates, eliminating the probability of this growth being linked to a wider external factor. However, if the company was running a promotion for Meta AI across Facebook and Instagram, that would reportedly not be captured in the data.

The timing of the growth and the lack of a company-wide surge points that this could be linked to the launch of the Vibes feed on September 25, the publication claimed.

There are reasons to believe this as well. The Meta AI app's Vibes feature is not a restricted capability unlike Sora for iOS, which is only available on invite-basis, or Veo 3, which is hidden behind a paywall.

The Meta AI app, on the other hand, only requires that you have a Meta account. Generating videos is free, and you can also remix others videos with your own take. The only restriction is that the app does not allow users to generate videos of celebrities and public figures, or let users create videos based on each others' likeness.

A mix of convenience and accessibility could be the reason why Meta AI's popularity has surged in recent times. Notably, the publication highlights that the app's 15.5 percent DAU increase comes against the backdrop of usage declines for ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity by 3.5, 7.3, and 2.2 percent, respectively.