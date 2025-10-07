Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download, Install

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in India in 2022.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 13:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download, Install

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series (pictured) ran Android 12 out of the box

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched in February 2022
  • The Galaxy S25 series was the first to get the One UI 8 update
  • The Galaxy S24 FE users in South Korea recently got the update
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has started receiving the company's One UI 8 update in Europe. The new firmware is based on Android 16 and brings several new features and redesigned elements to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. This comes weeks after the update was reportedly rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, in South Korea. However, the first phones to receive the One UI 8 firmware were the Galaxy S25 series handsets, which were updated in September.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Android 16 With One UI 8 Update

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats shared a screenshot claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have started receiving the stable version of the new Android 16-based One UI 8 update in Europe. As per the post, the OneUI 8 update comes with the build numbers S908BXXUIGYI7, S908BOXMIGYI7, and S908BXXUIGYI7. It is unclear when the update will be released for the Indian variants of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

This means that Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners in Europe can use some of Samsung's new software features after downloading the Android 16 update. However, it seems like the phones in the lineup will not receive the Now Brief feature as part of the update, while they were rolled out to the more recent Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series models.

The One UI 8 update introduces a range of new features, along with redesigned elements. With the update, Samsung Galaxy S22 users will be able to see new icons for apps like My Files, Quick Share, and Reminders. The design of the settings menu has also been overhauled.

It also brings an improved user interface for the Alarms, Calendar, and Samsung Health apps. The One UI 8 OS, built on top of Android 16, also supports the Live Updates feature, allowing users to check ongoing activities, weather, and scores of sports events in real time.

How to Download One UI 8 Update on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

You can navigate to Settings > Software update > Check for updates to see if you can download and install the Android 16-based One UI 8 version. If it is available, you can tap Download to install it after agreeing to the terms and conditions. The company has asked users to download the update over a Wi-Fi network and after charging their phones.

If you've followed the above-mentioned steps, your Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone should start downloading the One UI 8 update. The handset will automatically install it, which could take a few minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Android 16
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Assassin's Creed Mirage's Valley of Memory Story DLC Revealed, Launch Set for November 18
HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives Stable One UI 8 Update: How to Download, Install
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  4. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  7. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  8. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Samsung Phones Under Rs. 35,000
  9. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »