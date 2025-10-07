Samsung Galaxy S22 series has started receiving the company's One UI 8 update in Europe. The new firmware is based on Android 16 and brings several new features and redesigned elements to the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. This comes weeks after the update was reportedly rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, in South Korea. However, the first phones to receive the One UI 8 firmware were the Galaxy S25 series handsets, which were updated in September.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats shared a screenshot claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have started receiving the stable version of the new Android 16-based One UI 8 update in Europe. As per the post, the OneUI 8 update comes with the build numbers S908BXXUIGYI7, S908BOXMIGYI7, and S908BXXUIGYI7. It is unclear when the update will be released for the Indian variants of the Galaxy S22 lineup.

This means that Samsung Galaxy S22 series owners in Europe can use some of Samsung's new software features after downloading the Android 16 update. However, it seems like the phones in the lineup will not receive the Now Brief feature as part of the update, while they were rolled out to the more recent Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy S25 series models.

The One UI 8 update introduces a range of new features, along with redesigned elements. With the update, Samsung Galaxy S22 users will be able to see new icons for apps like My Files, Quick Share, and Reminders. The design of the settings menu has also been overhauled.

It also brings an improved user interface for the Alarms, Calendar, and Samsung Health apps. The One UI 8 OS, built on top of Android 16, also supports the Live Updates feature, allowing users to check ongoing activities, weather, and scores of sports events in real time.

You can navigate to Settings > Software update > Check for updates to see if you can download and install the Android 16-based One UI 8 version. If it is available, you can tap Download to install it after agreeing to the terms and conditions. The company has asked users to download the update over a Wi-Fi network and after charging their phones.

If you've followed the above-mentioned steps, your Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone should start downloading the One UI 8 update. The handset will automatically install it, which could take a few minutes.