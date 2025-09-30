WhatsApp on Monday announced several new features. It introduced support for sending and receiving Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, captured with sound and a short video. Users can also create new Chat Themes using Meta AI by providing prompts. Apart from this, WhatsApp now also allows them to generate backgrounds for calls using the same artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Other new features include new sticker packs, support for document scanning on Android devices, and an easier group search function.

New Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp announced new features for its Android and iOS apps in a blog post. One of the biggest new additions is support for Live Photos. iOS users can now share Live Photos, while those on Android can do the same with Motion Photos.

For the unaware, Live Photos are short video clips, along with sound, which include a few seconds before and after the shutter button is pressed to take a photo. The feature is available on both Android and iOS, albeit with different names.

New Meta AI features were also announced as part of the feature roundup. As per WhatsApp, customised chat themes can be created using Meta AI. Images will be generated by the chatbot based on prompts and messages entered by the user. Similarly, users can also create backgrounds for video calls with Meta AI. Meanwhile, AI backgrounds can also be added when taking photos and videos in chats.

However, the instant messaging platform noted that Meta AI and its related experiences are limited to certain countries. It is available in English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

There are new sticker packs as well. Users can choose from Fearless Bird, School Days, or Vacation packs to express how they're feeling. The update also makes it easier to search for group chats. As per the platform, it allows them to search for a group conversation even if they do not remember its name, by searching for someone who they think is a part of the chat. WhatsApp will then display the groups that the user has in common.

Document scanning is also rolled out on WhatsApp for Android. The feature was already available on iOS and lets users scan, crop, save, and send documents directly via the messaging app.