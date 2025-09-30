Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More

WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI-Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More

Users can generated backgrounds for video calls with Meta AI, as per WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 September 2025 08:56 IST
WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI-Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The update brings new features for both Android and iOS devices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp adds Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android
  • Users can create custom chat themes using Meta AI prompts
  • WhatsApp introduces new sticker packs like Fearless Bird and more
Advertisement

WhatsApp on Monday announced several new features. It introduced support for sending and receiving Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, captured with sound and a short video. Users can also create new Chat Themes using Meta AI by providing prompts. Apart from this, WhatsApp now also allows them to generate backgrounds for calls using the same artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Other new features include new sticker packs, support for document scanning on Android devices, and an easier group search function.

New Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp announced new features for its Android and iOS apps in a blog post. One of the biggest new additions is support for Live Photos. iOS users can now share Live Photos, while those on Android can do the same with Motion Photos.

For the unaware, Live Photos are short video clips, along with sound, which include a few seconds before and after the shutter button is pressed to take a photo. The feature is available on both Android and iOS, albeit with different names.

New Meta AI features were also announced as part of the feature roundup. As per WhatsApp, customised chat themes can be created using Meta AI. Images will be generated by the chatbot based on prompts and messages entered by the user. Similarly, users can also create backgrounds for video calls with Meta AI. Meanwhile, AI backgrounds can also be added when taking photos and videos in chats.

However, the instant messaging platform noted that Meta AI and its related experiences are limited to certain countries. It is available in English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

There are new sticker packs as well. Users can choose from Fearless Bird, School Days, or Vacation packs to express how they're feeling. The update also makes it easier to search for group chats. As per the platform, it allows them to search for a group conversation even if they do not remember its name, by searching for someone who they think is a part of the chat. WhatsApp will then display the groups that the user has in common.

Document scanning is also rolled out on WhatsApp for Android. The feature was already available on iOS and lets users scan, crop, save, and send documents directly via the messaging app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, Meta AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm on How Snapdragon X2 Elite Will Shake Up the Laptop Market

Related Stories

WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI-Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  4. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  5. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  6. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  7. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
  8. Vivo Announces Android 16 Preview Program for Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air
  2. WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live Photos, Meta AI-Powered Chat Themes, New Sticker Packs, and More
  3. Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
  4. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
  5. NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit
  6. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  7. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  8. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  9. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »