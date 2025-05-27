Technology News
English Edition

WhatsApp’s Native iPad App Could See a Release Soon

While WhatsApp is still available on the iPad, it is through WhatsApp Web.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 May 2025 14:54 IST
WhatsApp’s Native iPad App Could See a Release Soon

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

WhatsApp's iPad app is said to be in development via TestFlight programme

Highlights
  • WhatsApp teased its iPad app with an “eyes” emoji on X (formerly Twitter)
  • The native app may support companion mode for offline use
  • Meta is reportedly working on a native Instagram iPad app too
Advertisement

A native WhatsApp app for the iPad is said to be in the works. The Meta-owned instant messaging client seems to have teased the arrival of WhatsApp for iPad on a social media platform. For years, WhatsApp has been reported to be developing a new app that works natively on Apple's tablet, however, it is yet to see the light of day. While a beta version has been offered to users under the company's TestFlight programme, the public release has not happened yet.

Native WhatsApp App for iOS

WhatsApp's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to another post from April with the 'eyes' emoji. The original post stated, “they should add whatsapp on iPad”, and the reaction usually conveys observing something with interest or piquing interest. This indicates that a native WhatsApp app could finally materialise after years of rumours.

While WhatsApp is still available on the iPad, it is through WhatsApp Web. This means it does not offer native functionality similar to the iPhone app even though users can still send and receive messages.

While the official release date remains unknown, it could offer a new companion mode that allows users to send and receive messages even when the primary device, such as a smartphone, is out of network coverage or is switched off.

Users will be able to use this functionality by navigating to WhatsApp Settings and then tapping on Linked devices > Link a device. This will start the process of linking a new device in companion mode. This feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.7 version and is only said to be available to beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme as of now.

This development comes amidst reports that Meta is also developing a native Instagram app for the iPad to “further drive usage of Instagram”.

Two factors are reported to have contributed to this decision — TikTok's ban in the US and recent tariffs levied on several countries, including India, by US President Donald Trump. Although Instagram is currently available on the iPad, it is an experience originally developed for mobile devices, being a zoomed in version of the app. However, its development could take a considerable amount of time, as evident by Meta's development of the WhatsApp app for iPad.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iPad, Apple, Ipad
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Related Stories

WhatsApp’s Native iPad App Could See a Release Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. ByteDance Unveils Bagel Open Source Multimodal AI Model With Support for Generating, Editing Images
  2. Airtel Announces New All-in-One OTT Packs for Prepaid Customers Starting at Rs. 279
  3. Realme GT 7, GT 7 Dream Edition and Realme GT 7T With 7,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp’s Native iPad App Could See a Release Soon
  5. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Replace Silicon With Glass Interposers for Advanced AI Chips by 2028
  6. OpenAI o3 AI Model Bypasses Shutdown Commands in Experiment, Say Researchers
  7. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro With ANC, Up to 48 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Sony Tipped to Announce PS5 and PS5 Pro Discounts in Upcoming Days of Play Promotion
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Users Report Bootloop Issues After Latest One UI 7 Update
  10. Google Gemini to Reportedly Add Simpler Reply Selection and Sharing Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »