A native WhatsApp app for the iPad is said to be in the works. The Meta-owned instant messaging client seems to have teased the arrival of WhatsApp for iPad on a social media platform. For years, WhatsApp has been reported to be developing a new app that works natively on Apple's tablet, however, it is yet to see the light of day. While a beta version has been offered to users under the company's TestFlight programme, the public release has not happened yet.

Native WhatsApp App for iOS

WhatsApp's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to another post from April with the 'eyes' emoji. The original post stated, “they should add whatsapp on iPad”, and the reaction usually conveys observing something with interest or piquing interest. This indicates that a native WhatsApp app could finally materialise after years of rumours.

While WhatsApp is still available on the iPad, it is through WhatsApp Web. This means it does not offer native functionality similar to the iPhone app even though users can still send and receive messages.

While the official release date remains unknown, it could offer a new companion mode that allows users to send and receive messages even when the primary device, such as a smartphone, is out of network coverage or is switched off.

Users will be able to use this functionality by navigating to WhatsApp Settings and then tapping on Linked devices > Link a device. This will start the process of linking a new device in companion mode. This feature was discovered in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.19.1.7 version and is only said to be available to beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme as of now.

This development comes amidst reports that Meta is also developing a native Instagram app for the iPad to “further drive usage of Instagram”.

Two factors are reported to have contributed to this decision — TikTok's ban in the US and recent tariffs levied on several countries, including India, by US President Donald Trump. Although Instagram is currently available on the iPad, it is an experience originally developed for mobile devices, being a zoomed in version of the app. However, its development could take a considerable amount of time, as evident by Meta's development of the WhatsApp app for iPad.