WhatsApp for iOS is getting a fresh coat of paint, shortly after the company rolled out support for Live Photos and on-device message translation. Users have spotted a refreshed interface in the latest version of WhatsApp, that aligns with the new Liquid Glass design language introduced by Apple with the iOS 26 update. After the new design rolls out, users will see semi-translucent UI elements and smoother animations and a redesigned tab bar that highlights iOS 26's visual language.

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS via the App Store, and the changelog for version 25.28.75 is the same as the previous couple of releases, which brought support for Live Photos and added on-device translation for text messages. However, feature tracker WABetaInfo says that the latest update brings a new Liquid Glass UI for some WhatsApp users on iOS.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo.com

Screenshots of the redesigned interface give is a look at new semi-transparent elements, smoother animations, and a fluid, layered look for some users. We can also see a redesigned tab bar floating above the main content.

The feature tracker says that these new visual elements are compatible with both light and dark themes, and WhatsApp automatically adjusts transparency and background effects to match the selected mode. The update also adopts the redesigned keyboard introduced with iOS 26.

Apple's new Liquid Glass design language on WhatsApp for iOS 26 appears to be rolling out to a limited group of users, including beta testers. The company is likely to release it in a phased manner to monitor the performance and gather feedback before a broader release.

Meta has added new features to WhatsApp over the past few weeks. The instant messaging platform now allows users to share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android). It also introduced new chat themes for customising the chats, new sticker packs and video call backgrounds with Meta AI. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Status Questions feature. This functionality is currently limited for beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.29.12 version.