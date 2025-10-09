Vivo is set to roll out its OriginOS 6 preview programme for Vivo X200 Pro and iQOO 13 users in India, offering early access to the upcoming Android 16 update. OriginOS 6 will be unveiled in China on October 10, followed by its global debut on October 15. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released a video giving us a good look at OriginOS 6, which appears to bear a strong resemblance to Apple's latest iOS 26 update.

OriginOS 6 Design Revealed in Latest Teaser

A teaser posted on Vivo's Weibo account on Thursday revealed the design of the upcoming Android 16-based OriginOS 6 update. The video highlights a major UI revamp, starting with an animated lockscreen clock. The clock closely resembles the default iOS 26 clock and adjusts dynamically as notifications stack up on the lock screen.

With the OriginOS 6 update, Vivo appears to have refreshed the lockscreen numbers with a translucent design that briefly glows when tapped. This updated visual style is expected to carry across the user interface, including several of Vivo's system apps.

The video also highlights smoother, more refined animations when closing recent apps, along with new features like stacked notifications for a more organised and intuitive experience. From Quick Settings to the Atomic Island overlays, these effects are visible throughout the UI.

The update is shown to offer improved functionality in landscape mode, now supporting pop-up floating windows. Meanwhile, OriginOS 6 introduces AI-powered tools such as Live Photo AI Erase, enabling users to effortlessly remove moving subjects from Live Photos. These enhancements are expected to combine visual polish with practical features, making the overall user experience more dynamic and seamless.

Vivo also confirmed some OriginOS 6 features that will be available on the upcoming Vivo X300 series. Alongside the Live Photo AI Erase tool, which uses intelligent recognition and frame-by-frame processing to perfect Live Photos, the upcoming phones will support a Shake to Share feature that allows users to easily share content with multiple people across different ecosystems by simply shaking their device.

The Vivo X300 series phones will ship with OriginOS 6 and come with the "Little V Memory" (translated from Chinese) upgrade, which allows users to record and manage information efficiently, giving them full control over their data. It is expected to offer an overall faster performance and include the Atomic Motion 6.0 with seamless, one-shot transitions for a smoother user experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.