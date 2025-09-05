Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update is set to introduce a new design language called Liquid Glass, featuring translucent material that reflects and refracts its surrounding visual elements. Ahead of the stable release of the operating system (OS), it seems like third-party apps are already experimenting with its implementation. As per a feature tracker, WhatsApp for iOS is testing a refreshed visual experience, having compatibility with iOS 26's Liquid Glass across the user interface.

WhatsApp for iPhone to Get Liquid Glass

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new design language was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.24.10.70, which is designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client is said to be developing it for release in a future version of the app, possibly when iOS 26 is publicly released.

WhatsApp's implementation of Liquid Glass on its iOS app

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The new Liquid Glass design language on WhatsApp may be implemented across background layers, buttons, and context menus, with all of them displaying a depth effect that reacts to light, movement, and user interaction. (see screenshot above).

In essence, Liquid Glass will bring the optical qualities of glass and fluidity to the UI.

As per the feature tracker, WhatsApp is compiling the beta version of the app with the iOS 26 Software Development Kit (SDK) using the recent Xcode build. With this, the instant messaging platform can access the tools and APIs necessary for the implementation of Liquid Glass throughout its app.

Upon introducing iOS 26, Apple also updated SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit APIs to make it easier for developers to refresh the design of their apps.

WABetaInfo said that the implementation of iOS 26's Liquid Glass on WhatsApp will take place in stages. First, the primary navigation components in the bottom bar will get updated. Then, the interactive components and controls will be polished to ensure that the transparency effects do not hinder legibility on the messaging app. The new Liquid Glass design will only be released as a final package once the transition is complete.

The new Liquid Glass design language is still under development and is not available, as per the feature tracker. Even beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme do not have access to it.