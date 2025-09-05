Technology News
  WhatsApp for iPhone Testing Implementation of Apple's iOS 26 Liquid Glass in Beta App

WhatsApp for iPhone Testing Implementation of Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass in Beta App

Liquid Glass is Apple's all-new translucent material design that will extend across all of its software platforms, including iOS 26 for iPhone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 September 2025 09:42 IST
WhatsApp for iPhone Testing Implementation of Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass in Beta App

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

The new design language is said to be in development for a future version of the app

Highlights
  • The new design is reported in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.24.10.70
  • WhatsApp is said to be compiling its app with the iOS 26 SDK
  • Its implementation will take place in stages, beginning with bottom bar
Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update is set to introduce a new design language called Liquid Glass, featuring translucent material that reflects and refracts its surrounding visual elements. Ahead of the stable release of the operating system (OS), it seems like third-party apps are already experimenting with its implementation. As per a feature tracker, WhatsApp for iOS is testing a refreshed visual experience, having compatibility with iOS 26's Liquid Glass across the user interface.

WhatsApp for iPhone to Get Liquid Glass

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new design language was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 25.24.10.70, which is designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client is said to be developing it for release in a future version of the app, possibly when iOS 26 is publicly released.

whatsapp for ios wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp's implementation of Liquid Glass on its iOS app
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The new Liquid Glass design language on WhatsApp may be implemented across background layers, buttons, and context menus, with all of them displaying a depth effect that reacts to light, movement, and user interaction. (see screenshot above).

In essence, Liquid Glass will bring the optical qualities of glass and fluidity to the UI.

As per the feature tracker, WhatsApp is compiling the beta version of the app with the iOS 26 Software Development Kit (SDK) using the recent Xcode build. With this, the instant messaging platform can access the tools and APIs necessary for the implementation of Liquid Glass throughout its app.

Upon introducing iOS 26, Apple also updated SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit APIs to make it easier for developers to refresh the design of their apps.

WABetaInfo said that the implementation of iOS 26's Liquid Glass on WhatsApp will take place in stages. First, the primary navigation components in the bottom bar will get updated. Then, the interactive components and controls will be polished to ensure that the transparency effects do not hinder legibility on the messaging app. The new Liquid Glass design will only be released as a final package once the transition is complete.

The new Liquid Glass design language is still under development and is not available, as per the feature tracker. Even beta testers registered via Apple's TestFlight programme do not have access to it.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Series Predicted to Outsell iPhone 16 Models With RAM Upgrades, Improved Cameras, and More

