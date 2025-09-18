Apple's iOS 26 update was released earlier this week, offering new features, a new Liquid Glass interface, Visual Intelligence tools, a new Games app, and Live Translation. While the Liquid Glass design brings a fresh coat of paint to iOS, it's also sparked criticism amongst several iPhone owners. Users on Reddit and other social platforms are reporting that the new interface, especially in dark mode, is causing eye strain. Some say app icons appear slightly tilted or distorted, creating a disorienting optical illusion which is uncomfortable with prolonged use.

iPhone Users Report Issues With Liquid Glass UI in Dark Mode

As per user reports on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), some iPhone users have complained that the latest iOS 26 update has caused visual discomfort. Many have noted that app icons appear tilted or misaligned, particularly when using dark mode. Some users are calling dark mode an 'optical nightmare'.

One Reddit user pointed out that the frame glow effect on the Home Screen makes the icons look tilted, adding that it's highly distracting and even causes mild dizziness. Another user claims that the app's icons look blurry for them, and contact photos overlap with the contact names. Some are finding issues with excessive animations.

These reports indicate that the iOS 26 update might need some refinements to address accessibility concerns. Apple has yet to officially respond to these complaints, but future updates are likely to bring design tweaks to address these concerns.

Reducing Transparency on iOS 26

Some users are suggesting that reducing transparency helps lessen the visual discomfort caused by the Liquid Glass design in iOS 26. To do this, head to Settings > Accessibility > Display and Text Size and turn on Reduce Transparency. Others recommend switching to colourful wallpapers or using default icon themes to reduce the distortion effect in dark mode.

Apple released iOS 26 for iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later models on September 15. The new iPhone 17 series have been launched with the latest version. Besides the new UI, it offers a dedicated Games app, new Visual Intelligence features, new Lock Screen with 3D wallpaper effects and Live Translation feature amongst others. The update also allows users to start a poll in group messages.