WhatsApp is rolling out a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will enable users to create any desired background during video calls. The new feature is available on both Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app. As per the company, the new feature is powered by Meta AI, although it didn't mention the name of the AI model. The background generation feature is available along with other existing options, such as blurring the background and adding preset background options.

WhatsApp to Let Users Add Creative Video Call Backgrounds Using AI

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of WhatsApp announced the new feature on Monday. Highlighting that the company has added several new effects for photos and videos shared with others, the Meta-owned platform said it is now introducing a new AI tool for video calls.

Dubbed background generation, the new feature can only be seen once a user has started a video call (after the receiver picks up the call). Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to access and test the feature. To access the feature, users must first tap the magic wand icon on the right side of the interface. Then, they will have to select Background by swiping the bottom of the screen, where Effects and Filters options are also present.

The background generation feature in WhatsApp

Previously, users had the option to blur the background or select from a limited set of preset backgrounds during a video call. However, now, they will find a new icon with an image and a sparkle symbol next to the blurry background option. Once a user swipes to the option, a badge with the text “Create with AI” hovers above it.

Once users tap on the button, a bottom sheet opens up with the text “Create any image” at the top. Underneath, WhatsApp has added several prompt suggestions, such as “Cloudy storm” and “Mountain lake,” with a representative photo, in case users are not sure about what they want to create.

At the bottom of the interface, users will see a text box, where they can type the prompt about the background they would like to generate. In our testing, it appears the background generation feature is powered by the same AI model which also powers Meta AI's image generation, although the company has not confirmed this.

Generating a background results in the creation of four different iterations based on the prompt. Users can simply select one of these iterations or regenerate the background using a different prompt. Once selected, the generated background will be added to the user's screen.