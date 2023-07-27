Technology News

Disney+Hotstar Said to Introduce Account Sharing Limit in India to Four Devices

In India, a premium account of Disney+ Hotstar streaming service still allows logins on as many as 10 devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 July 2023 22:41 IST
Disney+Hotstar Said to Introduce Account Sharing Limit in India to Four Devices

Disney, Netflix, Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema have become hugely popular in India

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar has internally tested enforcement of the policy
  • The company has plans to start implementing it later this year
  • Industry data says Hotstar is market leader in terms of users

Walt Disney's India streaming service plans to start enforcing a policy of allowing its premium users to login from only four devices, an effort aimed at limiting password sharing in a key market, two sources with direct knowledge said.

Disney's plan comes just as streaming rival Netflix in May started telling subscribers in more than 100 countries they will need to pay more to share the service with people outside their household.

In India, a premium account of Disney+ Hotstar streaming service still allows logins on as many as 10 devices, even though its website currently says "number of devices that can be logged in" is four.

Disney+ Hotstar has internally tested enforcement of the policy and has plans to start implementing it later this year to limit logins at four for such accounts, said the first person.

"Some people will be incentivised to buy" their own subscriptions with new restrictions in place, said the person.

Disney declined to comment.

Disney had hoped that not strictly enforcing the four-device login policy would attract subscribers who could start accessing the service via password sharing but then eventually buy their own accounts, the person added.

Disney, Netflix, Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema have become hugely popular in India, which is set to grow into a $7 billion (nearly Rs. 57,530 crore) market for the sector by 2027, Media Partners Asia estimates.

Industry data says Hotstar is market leader in terms of users with approximately 50 million.

The second source said Disney+ Hotstar in India did not enforce the four-device login policy as it did not want to inconvenience premium users and had detected internally that only around 5 percent of its premium subscribers logged in from more than four devices.

The new planned restriction will also apply to its cheaper plan which will limit usage across two devices, the second source added.

Disney's Hotstar topped India's streaming market between January 2022 and March 2023 with a 38 percent share of viewership, while rivals Netflix and Prime Video held 5 percent each, data from research firm Media Partners Asia showed. 

Walt Disney is also in initial discussions internally to explore options to sell or find a joint venture partner for its India digital and TV business, according to a source with direct knowledge. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Disney, Disney Hotstar, Walt Disney, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
WhatsApp Rolls Out Short Video Message Feature for Android, iOS: Details
Parliamentary Panel Suggests Setting Up Framework to Deal With Cyber Crimes

Related Stories

Disney+Hotstar Said to Introduce Account Sharing Limit in India to Four Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed
  4. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  6. Oppo A78 4G Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: See Details Here
  7. Oppo Find N3 Foldable Phone Officially Teased; Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Will Reportedly Get One UI 6 Beta Update on This Date
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design Leaks, May Debut With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon India Opens First-Ever Floating IHS Store on Dal Lake in Srinagar
  2. Parliamentary Panel Suggests Setting Up Framework to Deal With Cyber Crimes
  3. Disney+Hotstar Said to Introduce Account Sharing Limit in India to Four Devices
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Short Video Message Feature for Android, iOS: Details
  5. Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Unveiled: Details
  6. Pebble Revolve Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Reddit Drops ‘Retro Reimagined’ Collection of Digital Avatars Riding on Success of Previous NFTs
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Set For August; To Get World’s First Aerospace-Grade 3D Tiangong Cooling System
  9. Microsoft Testing Bing AI Chat Support on Chrome, Safari for Select Users: Report
  10. Oppo Find N3 Launch Imminent as Company Officially Teases Foldable Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.