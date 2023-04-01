Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Ditch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Tipped to Get an Exynos 2200 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was previously expected to be cancelled.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 April 2023 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S21 FE (pictured) was launched in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colourways

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 models are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Chip shortage prompted Samsung to skip the Galaxy S22 FE
  • The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was reportedly going to launch later this year. The South Korean tech giant was expected to announce the Galaxy S23 FE device after the company launched the Galaxy S23 earlier this year. The Galaxy S23 series includes a base, a pro and an ultra model. There has previously been reports about Samsung skipping the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition device like it did with the Galaxy S22 FE. However, a new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch in the market later this year.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in the fourth quarter of this year. However, it is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, like the rest of the Galaxy S23 models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary lens, the report adds. It is also said to feature RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB and come with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy S23 FE is also likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Although all these details are based on reports and rumours, all information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The South Korean tech giant was prompted to skip the Galaxy S22 FE device to allocate enough chips for the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset. It was the year the phone manufacturing industry faced an unforeseen chip shortage, reeling in the after effects of COVID-19. Some reports previously claimed that Samsung will likely skip the Galaxy S23 FE model too.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour options, the phone comes in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The lower variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India, while the high-end model is marked at Rs. 43,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
