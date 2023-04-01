Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was reportedly going to launch later this year. The South Korean tech giant was expected to announce the Galaxy S23 FE device after the company launched the Galaxy S23 earlier this year. The Galaxy S23 series includes a base, a pro and an ultra model. There has previously been reports about Samsung skipping the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition device like it did with the Galaxy S22 FE. However, a new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will launch in the market later this year.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in the fourth quarter of this year. However, it is expected to be powered by an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, like the rest of the Galaxy S23 models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary lens, the report adds. It is also said to feature RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB and come with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE, the Galaxy S23 FE is also likely to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Although all these details are based on reports and rumours, all information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The South Korean tech giant was prompted to skip the Galaxy S22 FE device to allocate enough chips for the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra handset. It was the year the phone manufacturing industry faced an unforeseen chip shortage, reeling in the after effects of COVID-19. Some reports previously claimed that Samsung will likely skip the Galaxy S23 FE model too.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by an 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. Available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour options, the phone comes in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The lower variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 in India, while the high-end model is marked at Rs. 43,999.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.