Phone brands today are prioritising ultra-thin designs as a key aesthetic choice. With competition heating up in the foldable smartphone market, Samsung seems to be aiming to bring its upcoming foldable with a slim form factor. A recent leak suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 could debut as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. It is said to measure 8.9mm in thickness in the folded state. However, Samsung's push for a slimmer design may come at a cost; the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to retain the 4,400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Tipster Ice Universe on X wrote that Samsung's next flagship devices will continue to prioritise a slim and lightweight design. The tipster states that Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone at launch, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded.

According to some exclusive information, the next direction of Samsung flagship machine is still to be thin and light, and the battery will be thin and thin, and the body will continue to be thin. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be the thinnest folding machine in the world at that time,… pic.twitter.com/uAs3NzAf8j — ICE CAT (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2025

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.2mm thick when folded, and 5.6mm when unfolded. Oppo's Find N5, which is claimed to be “the world's thinnest foldable” phone, measures 8.93mm in foldable state and 4.21mm when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's Thinner Design May Come at a Cost

Samsung's focus on thinness may come with a compromise on the battery capacity of the foldable. The tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a 4,400mAh battery, same as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the brand is said to introduce new battery and charging technologies for the device.

The leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will carry a 4,300mAh battery. This would be an upgrade compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 4,000mAh battery. Further, the tipster claims that the base model of the Galaxy S26 will maintain a sleek, thin profile. For reference, Samsung's current Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled in July. The former is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. They are likely to maintain 25W wired charging speed.