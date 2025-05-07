Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched

Samsung is said to introduce new battery and charging technologies for the upcoming devices.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 18:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may carry a 4,300mAh battery
  • Base model of the Galaxy S26 is said to maintain a sleek, thin profile
  • Oppo's Find N5 measures 8.93mm in folded state
Phone brands today are prioritising ultra-thin designs as a key aesthetic choice. With competition heating up in the foldable smartphone market, Samsung seems to be aiming to bring its upcoming foldable with a slim form factor. A recent leak suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 could debut as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. It is said to measure 8.9mm in thickness in the folded state. However, Samsung's push for a slimmer design may come at a cost; the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to retain the 4,400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Tipster Ice Universe on X wrote that Samsung's next flagship devices will continue to prioritise a slim and lightweight design. The tipster states that Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone at launch, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.2mm thick when folded, and 5.6mm when unfolded. Oppo's Find N5, which is claimed to be “the world's thinnest foldable” phone, measures 8.93mm in foldable state and 4.21mm when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's Thinner Design May Come at a Cost

Samsung's focus on thinness may come with a compromise on the battery capacity of the foldable. The tipster claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a 4,400mAh battery, same as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the brand is said to introduce new battery and charging technologies for the device.

The leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will carry a 4,300mAh battery. This would be an upgrade compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 4,000mAh battery. Further, the tipster claims that the base model of the Galaxy S26 will maintain a sleek, thin profile. For reference, Samsung's current Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled in July. The former is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, is said to run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. They are likely to maintain 25W wired charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
