X Requested to Suspend Fake Account of Japan’s Top Finance Diplomat

The fake account, which follows about 5,000 users, has made no remarks about the yen or financial markets.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2023 16:16 IST
The BOJ surprised markets with a tweak to its bond yield control programme last week

Highlights
  • Japan's market fears currency intervention amid the yen's drop
  • The latest post appeared to have impersonated Kanda's trip to Ukraine
  • The yen weakened on Thursday to hit 143.89 against USD

Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF) warned on Thursday of a fake account for its top currency diplomat Masato Kanda on social media X, formerly known as Twitter, as the market fears a currency intervention amid the yen's drop to a one-month-low.

In a rare English-language post on X, the ministry said "Please don't follow the impersonation account and/or comment on the post", saying such an X account purportedly belonging to Kanda or his staff did not exist.

"MOF is currently requesting that X (formerly Twitter) suspends the impersonation account. Thank you for your cooperation" it said, in its official account .

The account, under the name "Masato Kanda" and the user ID "@Jgghkj_", appeared to have been created in March and made only four posts to date, including three pictures of Kanda posted on March 1. The latest post, made at 3:56 pm (0656 GMT), appeared to have impersonated Kanda's recent trip to Ukraine.

Kanda was in Ukraine on Wednesday to explain Japan's support for the country, the MOF had announced.

The fake account, which follows about 5,000 users and was followed by little more than 550, has made no remarks about the yen or financial markets.

Kanda, Japan's vice-minister of finance for international affairs, has been the central figure in the country's efforts to stem the sharp decline of its yen currency since last year, supervising record yen-buying, dollar-selling operations late last year.

Prior to the Bank of Japan's latest July 27-28 policy meeting, Kanda made rare remarks on the chance of BOJ policy tweaks, in addition to warning the market that authorities will consider all options to deal with the yen's excess volatility.

The BOJ surprised markets with a tweak to its bond yield control programme last week, allowing interest rates to rise more freely.

The yen weakened on Thursday to hit 143.89 against USD, its lowest since July 7, as BOJ announced emergency bond purchases to check a surge in 10-year bond yields.

Markets are closely watching the MOF's next moves as the yen is nearing 145 per USD again, a level that triggered Japan's first yen-buying intervention since 1998 last September.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Japan, Yen, X, Twitter, Fake Account
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Prime Early Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

