Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is now live for Amazon Prime subscribers, and early access to the upcoming sale that begins on midnight means you can get some of the best smartphones on the e-commerce at discounted prices. In addition to these lowered prices, SBI Bank customers can also use their credit cards to further reduce the prices of these products with a 10 percent instant discount. Exchanging an eligible older handset can also lower the cost of your next smartphone by up to Rs. 50,000, especially if you are on a budget.

Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, here's a list of some of the top smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 in India. Keep in mind that these deals are currently live on the platform, but the prices and discounts could be changed or modified based on availability.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Prime Early Deals on phones under Rs. 30,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone is one of the most popular options if you are looking for an S-series handset on a budget. It is currently on sale at Rs. 26,990 — the lowest price it has ever been sold for — as part of a Prime Early Deal. The smartphone was launched in March 2021 priced at Rs. 55,999. It has a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It also has a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Exchanging an eligible phone will bring a discount of up to Rs. 24,300 while SBI Bank credit card holders get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, the Redmi K50i 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This smartphone has a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and runs on a 5,080mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 20,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 25,999. If you have an SBI card, you will get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount and you can trade in your old phone to get up to Rs. 19,100 off on the Redmi K50i.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Realme GT Neo 3

The gamer oriented Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the same Dimensity 8100 chip that powers the Redmi K50i, but this handset features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W over a USB Type-C port. It is currently listed at Rs. 25,975 on Amazon, which is much lower than its launch price of Rs. 36,999. You can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount using an SBI Bank credit card, while exchanging your old phone will increase your saving by up to 24,300.

Buy now: Rs. 25,975 (MRP Rs. 36,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Launched at Rs. 26,999 in India, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is now available at Rs. 23,999 during the ongoing sale. However, if you have an SBI credit card, you can avail of a whopping Rs. 7,250 discount on this phone. Meanwhile, exchanging your old phone will get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 21,750, as per the Amazon listing for the phone that is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Vivo Y100 5G

This mid-range smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The phone was launched in India with a Rs. 24,999 price tag and it is currently on sale at Rs. 23,999 — an SBI credit card offer lowers this price by Rs. 1,000, while exchanging your old phone will lower the price by Rs. 21,750

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

