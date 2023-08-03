Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Prime Early Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale offers include discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Realme GT Neo 3, and Redmi K50i 5G.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 August 2023 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers SBI Bank credit card holders a 10 percent instant discount

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings discounts on midrange phones
  • Some phones with high-end specifications can be bought under Rs. 30,000
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale ends on August 8

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is now live for Amazon Prime subscribers, and early access to the upcoming sale that begins on midnight means you can get some of the best smartphones on the e-commerce at discounted prices. In addition to these lowered prices, SBI Bank customers can also use their credit cards to further reduce the prices of these products with a 10 percent instant discount. Exchanging an eligible older handset can also lower the cost of your next smartphone by up to Rs. 50,000, especially if you are on a budget.

Ahead of the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, here's a list of some of the top smartphone deals under Rs. 30,000 in India. Keep in mind that these deals are currently live on the platform, but the prices and discounts could be changed or modified based on availability.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Prime Early Deals on phones under Rs. 30,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone is one of the most popular options if you are looking for an S-series handset on a budget. It is currently on sale at Rs. 26,990 — the lowest price it has ever been sold for — as part of a Prime Early Deal. The smartphone was launched in March 2021 priced at Rs. 55,999. It has a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It also has a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Exchanging an eligible phone will bring a discount of up to Rs. 24,300 while SBI Bank credit card holders get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, the Redmi K50i 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. This smartphone has a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and runs on a 5,080mAh battery. It is priced at Rs. 20,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 25,999. If you have an SBI card, you will get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount and you can trade in your old phone to get up to Rs. 19,100 off on the Redmi K50i.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Realme GT Neo 3

The gamer oriented Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the same Dimensity 8100 chip that powers the Redmi K50i, but this handset features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 80W over a USB Type-C port. It is currently listed at Rs. 25,975 on Amazon, which is much lower than its launch price of Rs. 36,999. You can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount using an SBI Bank credit card, while exchanging your old phone will increase your saving by up to 24,300.

Buy now: Rs. 25,975 (MRP Rs. 36,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Launched at Rs. 26,999 in India, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is now available at Rs. 23,999 during the ongoing sale. However, if you have an SBI credit card, you can avail of a whopping Rs. 7,250 discount on this phone. Meanwhile, exchanging your old phone will get you an additional discount of up to Rs. 21,750, as per the Amazon listing for the phone that is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Vivo Y100 5G

This mid-range smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The phone was launched in India with a Rs. 24,999 price tag and it is currently on sale at Rs. 23,999 — an SBI credit card offer lowers this price by Rs. 1,000, while exchanging your old phone will lower the price by Rs. 21,750

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Capable cameras
  • Premium design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Fluid software experience
  • IP rating and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,120x1,080 pixels
Vivo Y100

Vivo Y100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
