Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

From price to specifications, here's everything you need to know about the Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro ahead of launch.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2025 06:00 IST
Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro (pictured) is the successor to Magic 7 Pro

Highlights
  • Both Honor phones are expected to run MagicOS 10 based on Android 16
  • Honor Magic 8 may feature a 6.58-inch 120Hz LTPO screen
  • The Magic 8 Pro could offer a 200-megapixel telephoto camera
Honor Magic 8 series is all set to be launched today (October 15) in China. The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise two models — Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro. In the days leading up to the launch, the China-based OEM has been teasing details about the smartphones. The Honor Magic 8 series will be available in golden clouds at dawn and azure glaze (translated from Chinese) shades. Both handsets will run on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the Honor Magic 8 and Honor Magic 8 Pro ahead of launch.

Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro Price, Availability (Expected)

Official pricing of the Honor Magic 8 series currently remains under wraps. The lineup is expected to be priced similarly to the Magic 7 series.

For context, the Honor Magic 7 price begins at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Its top-end configuration costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,900). Meanwhile, the price of Honor Magic 7 Pro is set at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option and CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 79,100) for the 16GB + 1TB version.

The handsets are expected to be initially limited to China, before being launched globally later this year.

Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Honor Magic 8 could sport a 6.58-inch 1.5K LTPO flat screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4320Hz PWM dimming. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset may run on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.

For optics, the Honor Magic 8 will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3X optical zoom. It may have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support.

Moving on, the Honor Magic 8 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.71-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen with uniform bezels. Like the Magic 8, the Pro variant will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset may run on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.

In the camera department, the Magic 8 Pro could get a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. The handset will also get a 50-megapixel selfie camera, as per reports.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is tipped to receive a bigger 7,200mAh battery. It may support fast charging at up to 120W.

We can expect more details about the Honor Magic 8 series to be announced during the launch later today. Stay tuned for our coverage of the launch event.

Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Specifications, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities

