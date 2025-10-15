iQOO Neo 11 will hit the Chinese market soon. While Vivo sub-brand has yet to reveal the launch date for its next handset, the company has begun to accept pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 11 in its home country. The iQOO Neo 11 is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is tipped to come with a 7,500mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support and a 2K resolution display. The iQOO Neo 11 will succeed the iQOO Neo 10 model, and it will be available in a blue colourway.

iQOO Neo 11 Design (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone maker announced the launch of the iQOO Neo 11 in China via a post on Weibo on Wednesday. The launch date is still under wraps, but the teaser image shared by the brand shows the soon-to-be-unveiled phone in a blue shade with a slightly protruding camera module. The power button and volume button are placed on the right side.

iQOO Neo 11 design (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

iQOO started accepting pre-reservations for the iQOO Neo 11 through Vivo's official website, JD.com, Tmall and other e-commerce websites in China. Customers pre-booking the handset are confirmed to get benefits worth CNY 2,976 (roughly Rs. 36,000).

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The iQOO Neo 11 is tipped to come with an OLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The company is said to pack a 7,500mAh battery on the device with 100W wired fast charging support. It is rumoured to ship with Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The camera setup of iQOO Neo 11 is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS. The primary sensor could be accompanied by an ultra wide angle camera and a depth sensor.

The iQOO Neo 11 is likely to offer upgrades over the iQOO Neo 10, which was launched in India in May this year for a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

Meanwhile, iQOO is preparing for a big launch on October 20, where it will introduce the iQOO 15 alongside the iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2, and iQOO TWS 5. The iQOO Neo 11 is speculated to be unveiled during the same event.