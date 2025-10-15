Technology News
Moto X70 Air Announced With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 4,800mAh Battery: Availability, Specifications

The Moto X70 Air is expected to compete against Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air in the ultra-thin smartphone space.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 October 2025 09:36 IST
Moto X70 Air Announced With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 4,800mAh Battery: Availability, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lenovo China

Moto X70 Air is expected to be introduced in the global markets as Motorola Edge 70

Highlights
  • The phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh.rate
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB RAM
  • The Moto X70 Air packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W wired charging
Moto X70 Air was announced on Tuesday ahead of its launch in China later this month. With the new handset, Lenovo-owned Motorola has jumped on the bandwagon of introducing ultra-thin smartphones, joining companies like Apple, Honor, Samsung, and Tecno. The Moto X70 Air comes in at a hair under 6mm. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and packs a 4,800mAh battery. While the Moto X70 Air is expected to be limited to the Chinese market, it will be introduced globally as the Motorola Edge 70.

Moto X70 Air Availability

The Moto X70 Air is currently listed on the Lenovo website in China, but without the pricing. It will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options and in three Pantone-validated colourways — Gadget Grey, Lily Pad, and Bronze Green.

The handset will be launched in China on October 31. Its launch date for the European market is set for November 5, where it will be unveiled as the Motorola Edge 70.

Moto X70 Air Specifications

The Moto X70 Air sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is said to be a Pantone-validated panel with SGS eye care protection. The handset measures 159.87 x 74.28 x 5.99mm in terms of thickness and tips the scales at 159. It carries an IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

Powering the Moto X70 Air is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is claimed to have a 3D vapour chamber for improved heat dissipation and an Adreno GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It runs on Android 16.

In the camera department, the Moto X70 Air is confirmed to have a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Samsung sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Moto X70 Air include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, and USB Type-C. It has a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, as per Motorola. The handset packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Teases M5 MacBook Pro Launch Ahead of October Event: What to Expect

Moto X70 Air Announced With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 4,800mAh Battery: Availability, Specifications
