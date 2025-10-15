Nothing Phone 3a Lite BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch

Nothing Phone 3a Lite could launch in India soon as the most affordable model in the company's Phone 3a series. The unannounced smartphone has reportedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicates it could be launched in India in the future. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is tipped to share some specifications with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which was launched in India earlier this year. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Could Bear the Model Number A001T

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared screenshots of the BIS listing for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite on X (formerly Twitter), showing the model number A001T. This model number is similar to the model number for the CMF Phone 2 Pro (A001). The leaker suggests that the Nothing 3a Lite might be a redesigned version of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a few tweaks.

An upcoming Nothing phone has just cleared BIS certification. This is likely the Phone (3a) Lite, which I revealed a few days ago.



The model number is A001T, similar to CMF Phone 2 Pro (A001). This means that Phone (3a) Lite could be based on CMF Phone 2 Pro with some minor… pic.twitter.com/UckxDCqR5K — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) October 15, 2025

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, according to a recent report. The phone is said to be available in black and white colour options for the Indian market.

Although exact hardware specifications are still unknown, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to be positioned as a more affordable option below the Phone 3a in the current smartphone lineup. The Phone 3a was released in March, priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB congiruation.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India in April, priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. The handset features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

For selfies, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.