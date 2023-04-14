Technology News
  Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators

Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators

As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music's entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube, Meta platforms.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 April 2023 18:28 IST
Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators

Photo Credit: YouTube

Zee Music's collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels

Highlights
  • Zee said an increased number of audiences are tuning in to Indian music
  • Songs on short format video platforms often go viral
  • Zee Music’s YouTube channels have 130 million plus subscribers

Zee Music Company, a division of media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), on Friday announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with YouTube and Meta, Facebook's parent company.

The deal with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies will allow them to access music content from Zee Music's catalogue of over 11,000 songs, said a statement.

As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company's entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, it added. "With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles," it noted.

With its massive user base, YouTube is one of the largest digital content platforms, and the ongoing collaboration is set to elevate the music experience for its users. Additionally, songs on short format video platforms often receive a new lease of life when picked up by multiple popular creators, leading to renewed interest and wider popularity, the statement said.

Zee Music Company's music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers.

Zee Music Chief Business Officer Anurag Bedi said: "Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users".

Comments

Mi Band 8 Set to Launch on April 18 Alongside Xiaomi 13 Ultra; Design Teased

Zee Music Renews Deal With YouTube, Meta; Catalogue of Over 11,000 Songs Available for Shorts, Reels Creators
