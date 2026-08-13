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  • Top Noise Cancelling Headphones to Buy During Independence Day 2026 Sales: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 760, and More

Top Noise Cancelling Headphones to Buy During Independence Day 2026 Sales: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 760, and More

You can get the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 August 2026 16:10 IST
Top Noise Cancelling Headphones to Buy During Independence Day 2026 Sales: boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, JBL Tune 760, and More

Photo Credit: boAt

Here's the list of the top noise cancelling headphones

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Online sales have become one of the more reliable windows for picking up wireless headphones at a genuine discount, and this year's Independence Day special sales offerings bring a wide enough range that there's something for nearly every budget and use case. Whether you want proper noise cancellation for daily commutes, a more basic passive setup that still delivers on battery life, or something in between with adaptive ANC and transparency mode, brands like boAt, JBL, and Soundcore Anker have headphones on sale that cover most of what a typical buyer is looking for.

Here's a look at some of the better options worth considering this sale season:

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Product ANC Type Driver Size Battery Life Bluetooth Mics Price Best For
boAt Rockerz 650 Pro No ANC 40mm x 2 dynamic Up to 80 hrs 5.3 2 (AI ENx call noise reduction) Rs. 2,799 Battery life and multitasking
JBL Tune 760 Adaptive ANC + Transparency mode 40mm dynamic Up to 70 hrs 5.3 2 Rs. 5,499 Commuters and travel
JBL Tune 520 BT Passive only 33mm dynamic Up to 57 hrs 5.3 2 Rs. 3,498 Simplicity and value
Soundcore Anker Q20i Hybrid ANC + Transparency 40mm dynamic Up to 60 hrs 5 1 Rs. 4,299 Budget ANC

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro leans on Dolby Audio to do most of the heavy lifting, promising cinematic sound with crisp highs, deep bass, and a wider surround feel whether you're streaming music, gaming, or watching a film. That's paired with 40mm dual dynamic drivers and boAt Adaptive EQ, which tunes the sound profile to personal preference through the boAt Hearables app, the same app used for firmware updates and finer audio tweaks. Touch and swipe gestures replace physical buttons for volume, track changes, and calls, while foldable earcups keep the headphones easy to toss in a bag without the usual bulk.

Battery life is the other headline here. The Rockerz 650 Pro is rated for up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge, and its ASAP Charge feature claims 10 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes on the charger, useful for anyone who forgets to plug in overnight. Calls are handled by two microphones running boAt's AI ENx tech to cut background noise, and Multipoint Connectivity lets the headphones stay linked to two devices at once, so switching from a laptop call to a phone notification doesn't require re-pairing. Bluetooth 5.3 and a wired AUX option round out the connectivity, giving users a fallback when Bluetooth isn't practical.

Key specifications

  • Playback: Up to 80 hours per charge
  • Fast charging (ASAP Charge): 10 minutes charging = 10 hours playback
  • Charging time (full): Up to 1 hour
  • Driver size: 40mm x 2 dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth version: V5.3
  • Connectivity: Multipoint (dual device), Bluetooth + AUX
  • Microphones: 2, with AI ENx noise reduction tech
  • Low latency: BEAST Mode, 60ms
  • Water resistance: IPX4
  • Sound: Dolby Audio, boAt Adaptive EQ (Hearables app)
  • Controls: Touch & Swipe
  • Design: Foldable earcups
  • Dimensions: 195.2 mm x 174.6 mm x 82.7 mm

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 via Amazon.

 

JBL Tune 760

Stepping up to the JBL Tune 760, the headphones move beyond passive isolation with adaptive ANC alongside a dedicated transparency mode, letting users tune out surroundings or let ambient sound back in as needed, while a dual microphone setup handles calls. Sound comes from 40mm dynamic drivers, and JBL claims up to 70 hours of playback per charge, with a full charge from 0 to 100 percent taking around 2 hours. Connectivity runs on Bluetooth 5.3 with the same 10-metre range as the rest of the lineup.

Key specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm dynamic
  • ANC: Adaptive ANC, Transparency mode
  • Microphones: 2
  • Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Range: 10m
  • Battery: Up to 70 hours
  • Charging time: Up to 2 hours (0-100%)
 

JBL Tune 520 BT

The JBL Tune 520 BT keeps things fairly basic on the noise front, relying on passive noise cancellation rather than the active systems found in pricier headphones, so isolation here comes down to the fit of the earcups rather than any electronic filtering. Audio duties are handled by 33mm dynamic drivers, and JBL is pitching battery life as the headline feature, with a claimed 57 hours of playback on a single charge, more than enough for most users to go days without needing a top-up.

Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 5.3, with JBL sticking to the same 10-metre operating range seen across the rest of its lineup in this category. Calls are managed by two built-in microphones. One notable gap is charging time. JBL hasn't disclosed how long the Tune 520 BT takes to charge fully, so anyone planning around that figure will need to wait for the company to share it or find out through independent testing.

Key specifications

  • Drivers: 33mm dynamic
  • Noise cancellation: Passive only
  • Microphones: 2
  • Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Range: 10m
  • Battery: Up to 57 hours
 

Soundcore Anker Q20i

Soundcore's Anker Q20i headphones pack 40mm dynamic drivers along with hybrid ANC and a transparency mode for switching between blocking out noise and staying aware of surroundings. Where most rivals in this segment go with dual microphones, the Q20i sticks to a single-mic setup for calls. Bluetooth runs on the slightly older 5.0 standard, though the range stays consistent with the rest at 10 metres. Battery life is claimed at up to 60 hours per charge, and Soundcore says just 5 minutes on the charger is enough for 4 hours of playback.

Key specifications

  • Drivers: 40mm dynamic
  • ANC: Hybrid ANC, Transparency mode
  • Microphones: 1
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Range: 10m
  • Battery: Up to 60 hours
 
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