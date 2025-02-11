Poco M7 5G, which previously appeared on benchmarking sites, is expected to arrive as a successor to the Poco M6 5G, that was unveiled in India in December 2023. The phone has now reportedly been spotted on the Google Play Console database. The design and key features of the purported handset have now surfaced online. We can expect to learn more about the anticipated phone in the days to come. The Poco M7 5G is tipped to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Poco M7 5G Google Play Console Listing

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Poco M7 5G was previously spotted on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List with the model number 24108PCE2I and the codename ‘flame.' The device has now reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console database.

The report suggests that the Poco M7 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, which carries the model number SM4450. The octa-core SoC includes two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocking at 2.20GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 at 1.95GHz. The chipset comes integrated with Qualcomm's Adreno 613 GPU.

As per the alleged listing, the Poco M7 5G will ship with Android 14-based HyperOS skin on top. It is said to support 4GB of RAM and will likely sport a display with 720 x 1,640 pixels resolution and 320xhdpi screen density.

The front panel of the Poco M7 5G is shown on the Google Play Console listing with slim bezels and a slightly thicker chin. A centred hole-punch slot at the top of the panel is expected to house the front camera sensor. The volume rocker and the power button are said to be on the right edge.

Previously, the Poco M7 5G Indian variant with the model number 24108PCE2I was spotted on Geekbench. Notably, the Poco M7 Pro 5G was launched in India in December 2024.