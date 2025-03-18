Technology News
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased

Boat Storm Infinity is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 17:52 IST
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Storm Infinity will be available in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Boat Storm Infinity will house a 550mAh battery
  • The smartwatch will sport a 4.64cm (about 1.83-inch) display
  • The Boat Storm Infinity will support Bluetooth calling
Boat Storm Infinity smartwatch will be unveiled in India soon, the company has confirmed. Its design and key features have been revealed ahead of the launch. The smartwatch is claimed to offer the biggest battery capacity in its segment. However, the exact price segment has not yet been revealed. Boat recently introduced the Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember smartwatches in the country with Bluetooth calling support and up to 15 days of claimed battery life.

Boat Storm Infinity India Launch

The company revealed in a press release that the Boat Storm Infinity will be revealed in India on March 25 at 12am IST. The price of the upcoming smartwatch will likely be revealed on the same day. A live Amazon microsite confirms that the wearable will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform alongside the Boat India e-store.boat storm infinity inline storm_infinity

Boat confirmed that the Storm Infinity smartwatch will sport a "rugged yet stylish" design. It will support Bluetooth calling and several fitness and health tracking features. The Amazon microsite confirms that it will be offered in eight colour options. The teasers show the watch in black, blue, green, and pink band options. 

The Boat Storm Infinity is likely to pack a 550mAh battery, as per the Flipkart microsite. It is said to offer a battery life of up to 15 days from a single charge. The watch will support fast charging as well.

The microsite also confirms that the Boat Storm Infinity will sport a 4.64cm (about 1.83-inch) rectangular display. More details about the smart wearable will be revealed in the coming week. 

Notably, the recently launched Boat Ultima Prime and the Ultima Ember smartwatches are both priced in India at Rs. 1,899. The Ultima Prime sports a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display, while the Ultima Ember gets a rectangular 1.96-inch AMOLED screen. They carry a 300mAh battery each and are said to offer a battery life of up to five and 15 days, respectively.

Ripple Signals Intent to Launch Wallet Service in New Trademark Filing: Reports
Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch India Launch Date Set for March 25; Design, Key Features Teased
