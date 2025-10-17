Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch, Colourways Confirmed After Company Reveals Global Launch Date

Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 were launched in China on October 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2025 11:46 IST
Oppo Find X9 series features a Hasselblad-tuned quad-rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Pro packs a 7,500mAh battery
  • Oppo Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K display
  • The Find X9 lineup features a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera setup
Oppo Find X9 series, including the Find X9 Pro and Find X9, was unveiled in China on Thursday, alongside the Watch S and Pad 5 and the smartphone maker set the global launch date for its flagship handset lineup for October 28. Now, the company has also confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will soon launch in India, but it has yet to reveal when the handset will debut in the country. The new smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
