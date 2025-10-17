Oppo Find X9 series, including the Find X9 Pro and Find X9, was unveiled in China on Thursday, alongside the Watch S and Pad 5 and the smartphone maker set the global launch date for its flagship handset lineup for October 28. Now, the company has also confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will soon launch in India, but it has yet to reveal when the handset will debut in the country. The new smartphones are powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

(This is a developing story, please refresh to see updates…)