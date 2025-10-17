Technology News
OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch on October 27

OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to be offered in three colour variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 October 2025 09:47 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased Ahead of China Launch on October 27

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The silver shade of the OnePlus Ace 6 appears to carry ACE branding at the back

  • OnePlus Ace 6 is teased in silver, white, and dark blue/black colourways
  • It has a dual rear camera setup with a refreshed camera deco
  • The handset may feature a 1.5K BOE OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
OnePlus Ace 6 is confirmed to go official in China at the end of this month, alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. While the company has remained pretty tight-lipped on the upcoming Ace series handset so far, it has now shared a teaser which provides a glimpse of the design and colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6. It is teased to be offered in three colour options, with one of them sporting the ACE branding at the back.

OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased

OnePlus teased the design of the OnePlus Ace 6 in a Weibo post. The handset appears to be in a silver colourway. There is “ACE” branding which runs vertically on the back of the phone. On the top-left corner, it has a redesigned camera deco, which closely resembles the unit on the OnePlus 15.

However, the upcoming handset is expected to have a dual rear camera setup, as opposed to the triple rear cameras on the OnePlus flagship. Three colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6 have been teased. The silver shade looks to be the most ostentatious, while the white and dark blue/black colourways could be more sober.

As per reports, the OnePlus Ace 6 will come with a metal frame. There are three openings on the top of the phone's frame, possibly for the microphones and an IR blaster.

The OnePlus Ace 6, along with the OnePlus 15, is currently available for pre-reservation on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and the company's other online storefronts. Customers can pre-book the handset for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12) and receive benefits worth CNY 3,255 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. As per reports, the handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which currently powers the flagship OnePlus 13. It is also expected to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6 on October 27.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch, OnePlus 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 15 China Launch Date Announced; to Debut Alongside OnePlus Ace 6

