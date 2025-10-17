OnePlus Ace 6 is confirmed to go official in China at the end of this month, alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. While the company has remained pretty tight-lipped on the upcoming Ace series handset so far, it has now shared a teaser which provides a glimpse of the design and colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6. It is teased to be offered in three colour options, with one of them sporting the ACE branding at the back.

OnePlus Ace 6 Design, Colourways Teased

OnePlus teased the design of the OnePlus Ace 6 in a Weibo post. The handset appears to be in a silver colourway. There is “ACE” branding which runs vertically on the back of the phone. On the top-left corner, it has a redesigned camera deco, which closely resembles the unit on the OnePlus 15.

However, the upcoming handset is expected to have a dual rear camera setup, as opposed to the triple rear cameras on the OnePlus flagship. Three colourways of the OnePlus Ace 6 have been teased. The silver shade looks to be the most ostentatious, while the white and dark blue/black colourways could be more sober.

As per reports, the OnePlus Ace 6 will come with a metal frame. There are three openings on the top of the phone's frame, possibly for the microphones and an IR blaster.

The OnePlus Ace 6, along with the OnePlus 15, is currently available for pre-reservation on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and the company's other online storefronts. Customers can pre-book the handset for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12) and receive benefits worth CNY 3,255 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to feature a 1.5K BOE OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security. As per reports, the handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which currently powers the flagship OnePlus 13. It is also expected to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the OnePlus Ace 6 on October 27.