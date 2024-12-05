SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites

A Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX accomplished its 24th mission on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, according to reports. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 5:13 a.m. EST, carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). This achievement surpassed the previous 23 flights held by three Falcon 9 boosters. The milestone highlights the reliability and reusability of SpaceX's Falcon rocket programme, as per sources.

Historic Reuse Milestone Reached

As per a report by Space.com, the Falcon 9's first stage completed its 24th successful landing approximately eight minutes after liftoff. It touched down on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The upper stage, meanwhile, deployed the Starlink satellites as planned, approximately 65 minutes post-liftoff. The Starlink constellation, noted as the largest satellite system globally, currently comprises over 6,750 operational satellites, a number that continues to expand steadily, according to SpaceX's updates.

Significant Achievements for the Falcon Programme

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has achieved over 400 launches and 378 booster landings, as per the company. This mission further underscores the progress of the Falcon family, which includes the workhorse Falcon 9 and the heavier Falcon Heavy variant. These advancements are significant in making space access more economical and sustainable. The booster used in this mission, now on its 24th flight, highlights the durability of SpaceX's engineering, as per reports. This achievement is a benchmark in the space industry's move toward frequent and reliable orbital missions.