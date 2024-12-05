Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX's Falcon 9 reaches a record 24th mission, marking a milestone in reusable rocket technology.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 17:00 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX just set a new rocket-reuse record.

Highlights
  • SpaceX Falcon 9 completes its record 24th successful launch
  • 24 Starlink satellites deployed to low Earth orbit
  • Reusable rocket technology propels SpaceX's success
Advertisement

A Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX accomplished its 24th mission on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, according to reports. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 5:13 a.m. EST, carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). This achievement surpassed the previous 23 flights held by three Falcon 9 boosters. The milestone highlights the reliability and reusability of SpaceX's Falcon rocket programme, as per sources.

Historic Reuse Milestone Reached

As per a report by Space.com, the Falcon 9's first stage completed its 24th successful landing approximately eight minutes after liftoff. It touched down on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The upper stage, meanwhile, deployed the Starlink satellites as planned, approximately 65 minutes post-liftoff. The Starlink constellation, noted as the largest satellite system globally, currently comprises over 6,750 operational satellites, a number that continues to expand steadily, according to SpaceX's updates.

Significant Achievements for the Falcon Programme

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has achieved over 400 launches and 378 booster landings, as per the company. This mission further underscores the progress of the Falcon family, which includes the workhorse Falcon 9 and the heavier Falcon Heavy variant. These advancements are significant in making space access more economical and sustainable. The booster used in this mission, now on its 24th flight, highlights the durability of SpaceX's engineering, as per reports. This achievement is a benchmark in the space industry's move toward frequent and reliable orbital missions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9, Starlink
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ISRO Delays PSLV Launch That Will Carry ESA’s Proba-3 to Space, to Take Place on December 5
Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13

Related Stories

SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  2. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  3. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 in India
  4. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series on December 5
  5. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Can Now 'Control' Smartphone Tasks
  6. Tecno Megapad 11 With 8,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  7. Samsung's Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Arrive in Early 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys 24 Starlink Satellites
  2. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China’s 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support
  3. Google’s AI-Powered Weather Prediction Model GenCast Outperforms Top Forecasting Systems, Says Study
  4. One UI 7 Beta Said to Roll Out on December 5; Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get Priority Access
  5. Lava Probuds T24 TWS With Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. MSI Claw 8 AI+, Claw 7 AI+ With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs , Up to 8-Inch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA's Twin Mini Satellites Captures Far-Infrared Radiation from Polar Regions
  8. Activision Announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Free Trial Week From December 13
  9. Mohrey OTT Release Date: Watch Jaaved Jaaferi’s Crime Thriller on Amazon MX Player
  10. Girls Will Be Girls OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »