Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been launched in India on Wednesday. The latest handset by the Carl Pei-led UK brand comes with upgrades over the Nothing Phone 2a. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC and features two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel front camera. The new handset sports an AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and retains Nothing's modified Glyph Interface that was seen on the standard Phone 2a. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and has an IP54-rated build.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus price in India

Price of Nothing Phone 2a Plus has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The top-end version with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is offered in Black and Grey colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 7.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 2a Plus runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 with the company promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches for the new phone. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen is touted to deliver 1,300 nits of peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus boasts a dual camera setup. There's a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 aperture, 10x digital zoom, and optical image stabilisation (OIS) with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 1/2.76-inch sensor offers a 114-degree field of view. On the front, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie shooter. This is a notable shift from Nothing Phone 2a's 32-megapixel front camera.

Users get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, 360-degree antenna, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, electronic compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and has a linear haptic motor. Additionally, the phone includes high-definition microphones and dual stereo speakers.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. Like Nothing's Phone 2a, and Phone 1, the new device also has a Glyph Interface. This LED-filled array can light up during calls and notifications.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and 5W reverse wired charging support on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 40.6 hours of music playback time on a single charge. Further, the fast charging feature is said to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 56 minutes. It measures 161.7x76.3x8.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.