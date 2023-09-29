Technology News
  OnePlus Buds 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Specifications, Could Offer Battery Life of Up to 9 Hours

OnePlus Buds 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Specifications, Could Offer Battery Life of Up to 9 Hours

OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are reported get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 September 2023 00:05 IST
OnePlus Buds 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Specifications, Could Offer Battery Life of Up to 9 Hours

Photo Credit: OnLeaks X MySMartPrice

OnePlus Buds 3 can be connected using Bluetooth 5.3 or Google Fast pair, according to the report

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones were launched in India in February this year at the company's Cloud 11 event. The Chinese electronics company is now working on OnePlus Buds 3, and the renders of the purported earphones have been leaked online. They reveal the specifications of the audio wearable, and also tease their design. To recall, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones debuted alongside OnePlus 11. The device is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India and is available for purchase in Arbor Green and Obsidian Black colour options. 

In a recent report, MySmartPrice (in collaboration with OnLeaks) have revealed the renders of the OnePlus Buds 3, based on the testing stage phase. The wearable is shown to carry a similar design as the Buds Pro 2, except the metallic finish. 

The upcoming wearable is reported to get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support. It can be connected using Bluetooth 5.3 or Google Fast pair, according to the report. The OnePlus Buds 3 are also said to get dual connection support. With an IP55 rating, the earbuds are expected to get water and dust resistance, while the charging case is said to get an IPX4 rating. 

In terms of battery, the earbuds could pack a 58mAh battery each, while the charging case is said to be backed by a 520mAh battery. It could offer 9 hours of battery life on each earbud, same as Buds Pro 2, with ANC turned off. Meanwhile, it would provide 33 hours of battery life with the case. On the other hand, with ANC turned on, the OnePlus Buds 3 are said to offer 6 hours of battery life on earphones and for 22 hours with the case.

The company has not revealed any details about the purported device yet. However, as per a previous report, the Buds 3 could make a debut in January 2024, alongside OnePlus 12. The earphones are expected to be lighter in weight as compared to the Buds Pro 2.

Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
OnePlus Buds 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Specifications, Could Offer Battery Life of Up to 9 Hours
