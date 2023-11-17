Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Most Cryptocurrencies See Price Corrections

The price of Bitcoin, in the last 24 hours, dipped by $1,132 (roughly Rs. 94,243) in terms of value.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 November 2023 10:30 IST
Crypto Price Today: Losses Strike Bitcoin, Ether as Most Cryptocurrencies See Price Corrections

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

At of November 17, the crypto market cap stands at $1.39 trillion

Highlights
  • Binance Coin, Ripple saw losses
  • Dogecoin is trading in profits
  • Litecoin, Cosmos recorded dips
Bitcoin saw a loss of 2.87 percent on Friday, November 17. With this, the value of Bitcoin slipped to $36,341 (roughly Rs. 30.2 lakh). The value of Bitcoin, in the last 24 hours, dipped by $1,132 (roughly Rs. 94,243) in terms of value. This week, Bitcoin saw price dips twice. While these drops have been minor, experts label them as an important phase of price correction for crypto assets. Along with Bitcoin, several other cryptocurrencies also reflect losses today.

A loss of 3.52 percent struck Ether on Friday. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,979 (roughly Rs. 1.64 lakh). Over the last day, the price of ETH has reduced by $76 (roughly Rs. 6,327).

“BTC continues its price-correction phase. While approximately $21 million (roughly Rs. 174 crore) in long positions have been wiped as per CoinGlass data, we are in such a market condition that investors seem to have left the possibility open for both new highs or deeper price action in the red. If green price action is registered, we may even see an attempt by BTC for the $38,000 (roughly Rs. 31.6 lakh)-$40,000 (roughly Rs. 33.3 lakh) range,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, Polygon, Chainlink, and Polkadot — all recorded losses today.

There were further joined by Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Stellar, and Uniswap on the red side of the crypto chart.

The overall crypto market valuation dropped by 2.53 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the crypto market cap stands at $1.39 trillion (roughly Rs. 115,73,292 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“A prevailing sense of caution remains prominent among investors, underscoring the nuanced nature of the current market environment. While trading volumes for the top two market-cap tokens, BTC and ETH, have shown robust activity, the application for an Ethereum ETF by BlackRock appears to have influenced market sentiment favourably towards Ethereum at least for some time,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies that managed to mint profits include Tether, Solana, USD Coin, and Dogecoin.

Avalanche grew by over 76 percent in the last week, following JPMorgan and Apollo using the network to demonstrate how asset managers could tokenise funds.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
